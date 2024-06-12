Summary Spotify releases its annual Songs of Summer playlist predicting summer anthems by top artists like Kendrick Lamar and Luke Combs.

If you only realize which songs became earworms at the end of the summer, you may find it hard to believe that anyone could predict the anthems of the season. That being said, Spotify has put itself up to the task, releasing a Songs of Summer playlist to annually mark the occasion. Now, its 2024 Songs of Summer playlist has been released, tipping everyone off to what may be the hottest tracks over the next few weeks.

Spotify has announced that its 2024 Songs of Summer predictions have been made, and its annual playlist is now available for listening. It spans genres ranging from Latin to pop, with artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, Luke Combs, and GloRilla. Notably, some of the tracks on the list were released well before Spotify compiled its predictions — they presumably made the playlist due to their proven popularity. The company stated that its editorial team was responsible for making the official predictions.

How is Spotify catering to listening habits?

Throughout the summer, Spotify will provide “sneak peeks” into which songs on the list are most popular among listeners, but there are few details on how or when they will occur. If you aren’t just interested in what the editorial staff thinks you should be listening to, a personalized playlist will be generated for you, too. In the Summer Hits 2024 list, you’ll see songs that Spotify assumes you will enjoy, in addition to those featured in the original playlist.

The company didn’t detail exactly how the personalized list is created, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the software leveraged collected user data. Recently, Spotify has been unabashedly harnessing data from its listeners to seemingly provide a more personalized experience. As of late, the “Dislike” button has been moved around the software interface. This button, which helps Spotify’s algorithm collect and use data for personalization, now seems to be more prominent. While it’s true that it could potentially help improve the user experience, it gives listeners yet another platform to vet before handing over their data.