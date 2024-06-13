Summary Spotify's Jams feature allows for collaborative playlists, but lacks chat capabilities in-app for real-time conversations with friends.

A new Chat feature spotted in development suggests Spotify is working on improving the social aspect of its app.

While the feature is still in development stages, it shows the potential for enhancing social interactions within the platform.

Spotify has an eclectic blend of a vast audio library, competitive pricing, and polished algorithms, which make it one of our go-to music apps on Android. The app also has several cool features, such as real-time lyrics, inbuilt equalizer and crossfade controls, and support for shared listening sessions called Jams. However, the developers still need to invest efforts before such social features help the app stand out from the crowd. A new chat feature spotted in development suggests Spotify is aware of the current limitations of Jams.

Related 5 tweaks to improve the Spotify experience on Android Use Spotify to the fullest with these simple features

You see, Spotify Jams allow you to create a shared playlist with friends who also use the service. This opens up opportunities for real-time collaborations or shared listening across continents. While conversation about the music and other friendly banter isn’t a problem in person, you might have to switch to another social app to keep the conversation going. Although the Spotify app allows background playback, jumping between apps can get cumbersome quickly. Moreover, voice and video calling isn’t the best idea when you’re listening to content.

Spotify appears cognizant of this glaring limitation, because app researcher @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) told Android Authority about code sightings in a recent Spotify beta build hinting at an upcoming Chat feature for Jams. Beta version 8.9.50.105 of the app has a short code string referencing chats.

<string name="campfire_chats_page_title">Chats</string>

Still a long way to go

Presumably, this upcoming chat feature should enable basic conversation in real-time while listening to your Jams. Although you’ll have to move the group chat to the Spotify app, and it would be limited to the Jam participants only, it would be nice to have in-app chat tools instead of switching or multitasking throughout the session.

package p; import com.spotify.campfire.chatconversationpage.ChatConversationParameters; public final class ea9 implements rl60 { public final ChatConversationParameters a; public final tdb b; public final iq60 c; public ea9(ChatConversationParameters chatConversationParameters, tdb tdbVar) { ied.s(chatConversationParameters, "params"); this.a = chatConversationParameters; this.b = tdbVar; this.c = new iq60(new jq60[]{new vvo0(new jcn0("Chat Conversation: " + chatConversationParameters.b)), new upt(jds0.t1, vn60.B5), new r450(q450.b), new cx30(bx30.a)}, false); } public final ym60 content() { ChatConversationParameters chatConversationParameters = this.a; return this.b.a(new hmy(dy8.H(new v610[]{new v610(0L, "1", "Hello there!", chatConversationParameters.a), new v610(1L, "2", "Nice to meet you!", chatConversationParameters.a), new v610(2L, "3", "Hey!", "Someone else"), new v610(3L, "4", "General Kenobi...", "Someone else"), new v610(4L, "5", "Very long text to check line breaks in the chat row view that must be resilient to line breaks", chatConversationParameters.a), new v610(5L, "6", "Very long text to check line breaks in the chat row view that must be resilient to line breaks", "Someone else")})), new f6b(new ss2(this, 19), true, -1832437595), new ieb((f6b) null, 63)); } public final iq60 getProperties() { return this.c; } }

Although the tipster also spotted the above code illustrating a sample conversation in the app, the feature is still in the nascent stages of development. It might be a while before we hear about it in the company’s official announcements, but it's nice to see signs of change and potentially even silent internal testing.