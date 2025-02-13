Summary Spotify Premium subscribers were subjected to ads despite paying for an ad-free experience.

The brand has now corrected this issue, so ads for Premium members should be a thing of the past.

Spotify also reminded customers that podcasts will still have ads regardless of subscription type.

Spotify was one of the first music streaming services of its kind, and over the past few years, has been one of the best music streaming services available, allowing it to garner hundreds of millions of users. The brand has been successful, giving users the choice of listening to music with ads, or to pay for a Premium subscription and go ad-free.

But just a week or so ago, going ad-free wasn't really an option for some, with Premium subscribers reporting that they were being fed advertisements during their listening experience. At the time, Spotify did chime in that it was aware of the issue, and now, we're getting news that a fix has been deployed (via Android Authority).

Things are now back to normal

Those that are subscribed to the Spotify Premium should now, once again, have an ad-free listening experience. The good news here is that it didn't take all that long for Spotify to fix this issue. The brand did add a reminder to its statement, sharing that regardless if you're a free or Premium subscriber, ads may still be present on podcast content.

Despite enduring some time with ads, it doesn't look like the brand is dolling out any compensation for those affected. Of course, you can always reach out directly to see if they can do something for you, but this will most likely be a case by case basis. If you ever experience any issues, you can always report the problems directly to Spotify.

You can also check in to see what other issues have been reported by other users, and even check the status of the problems as well. It's a pretty good system that makes things fairly transparent when it comes to problems and fixes that are being seen on the app. Of course, if you've never given Spotify a try, we think it's well worth it if you love music.