Spotify cemented its place among the top audio streaming apps long ago, and it now rubs shoulders with the likes of Apple Music and Deezer. But few people remember it all began on desktop, and a Spotify mobile app came much later. Perhaps mobile is the more popular platform receiving frequent updates, but Spotify still keeps its web and desktop app UIs up to date. One such update was long overdue, but it is finally rolling out with a redesigned Library tab and Now Playing section.

The new UI leaves the main content browsing area untouched, so there isn’t anything changing with how you identify the next playlist to listen to. However, the whole window is now in a three-pane layout. Your Library gets a dedicated sidebar on the left, while info about the track currently playing is shown in the right-hand sidebar. We spotted this new interface during beta testing a few weeks ago, and couldn’t help but appreciate the rounded corners and refreshing card-style treatment. However, Spotify is calling this the biggest desktop redesign in years.

The Now Playing tab on the right is now your go-to section for everything about the artist who created the track you’re enjoying. You can get a short preview of the artist bio, tour dates, and merchandise as well. The sidebar is scrollable, so for podcasts, you will see the episode descriptions and transcripts here as well.

The redesigned Library tab in grid view (left) and list view (right)

The Library tab on the left has also undergone a significant overhaul. First, you can make it wider or narrower, so it is easier to sift through your playlists and find the one. The arrow button in the upper right corner of the Library section can enlarge or collapse the tab, and in both states, you can click and drag the sidebar edge to resize further. Click-and-drag also works when reordering playlists. You can even pin the ones you frequent to the top, and drag-and-drop music into editable playlists, like the ones you created.

Library search (left); Collapsed view (right)

In its expanded state, the library tab allows viewing content in a grid view or a list view, making for an experience that was never possible before. If you often use the search tool to find music you relinquished to a certain list and forgot about, you’ll be happy to know Spotify for desktop now has a separate search utility, so you can search within your library only, instead of wading through all the songs on Spotify. You can even filter by artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts using the dedicated buttons.

The redesigned Library tab is a significant update if you’ve been using Spotify on desktop for a while now. It makes the music you prefer easier to access. The new experience is rolling out on the web and for desktops worldwide.