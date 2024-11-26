Key Takeaways Spotify now has a new Recents page, keeping track of everything played in the past 90 days.

page, keeping track of everything played in the past 90 days. The Recents page allows users to easily filter their listening history by music, playlists, and saved tracks.

Users can access the Recents section through the app homepage or sidebar, making things convenient.

Spotify is one of our favorite entertainment apps, and has certainly cemented its place as one of the leading music streaming destinations. More recently, the company has tried diversifying by extending support to podcasters and inking deals with publishers to expand the audiobook catalog. For users, Spotify just announced a new Recents page.

Getting lost in the endless and accurate recommendations on Spotify can be effortless, but retracing your steps may not be as easy. In the home tab, you'll find albums and songs you frequently revisit at the top, and scrolling down a little reveals a horizontally scrolling carousel with 20 cards, called Recents.

Recents carousel in Spotify

Another option is to tap on your profile picture in the upper left corner of the app, open the sidebar, and tap the Listening History option. Now, Engadget reports Spotify has rebranded this section to Recents. Additionally, the app now keeps a record of everything you played in the past 90 days, so you can revisit songs and incomplete podcasts even from a few weeks ago. You can also save tracks and lists to visit later, and find them here, just like YouTube's idea of Watch Later.

You get filters within Recents too

Along with another access route

Another noteworthy addition to this new Recents tab is the option to sort the information using basic filters for Music, Playlists, and Saved tracks using buttons at the top. It works just like Spotify's Library tab, so users should find the experience familiar.

That said, users can also access the new Recents section right on the app homepage if they rarely access the sidebar UI in Spotify. If you scroll down a little in the Home tab, you'll find the Recents carousel we mentioned earlier, and it also has an option to Show all, which redirects to the full Recents page. This can help users who might miss the older Recently Played carousel with 35 slots that's now reduced to 20.