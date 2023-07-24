Over the last few years, almost all streaming services have become more expensive. This includes the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Apple Music, and even YouTube Premium. Spotify also hiked its prices in April 2021, with its Student, Duo, and Family plans getting more expensive by around £1-2 (€1-3) in Europe and the UK. Folks in the US were lucky, as only the Premium Family plan got a price bump of $1. The individual plan's $9.99 subscription fee remained unchanged, but this will no longer be the case as Spotify has announced a major price hike across the board.

Spotify's Premium individual plan now starts at $10.99 per month in the US, a bump of $1 from $9.99. The Premium Duo plan is getting expensive by $2 and will now cost $14.99 monthly for two users. As for the Premium Family and Student plans, they are now priced at $16.99 and $5.99 monthly, $1 more than before.

The price effect goes into effect from today, with users being notified via email. In total, the music streaming service is raising its prices in over two dozen markets internationally, including Australia, Spain, United Kingdom, Singapore, and others.

Based on the company's announcement, the new pricing will come into effect for existing paid Spotify users from the next billing cycle. And if you subscribe to Spotify today, the new rates will be applicable today. Spotify's price hike comes within a week of YouTube announcing a similar price bump. But while YouTube's hike was limited to its Premium plan, Spotify has raised prices for all its plans and in all its key markets.

Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service, with over 515 million users, out of which 210 million are premium subscribers. So, this price bump should have a positive effect on the company's bottom line. With this hike, all major music streaming services in the US — Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Spotify — now cost the same: $10.99 per month.

If you are not happy with Spotify raising its Premium plan subscription fee, consider canceling your Spotify account.