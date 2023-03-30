Despite being one of the best music players in the world, Spotify wasn't exempt from the global phenomenon of layoffs earlier in the year, with 600 employees getting the pink slip. However, this hasn't stopped Spotify from rolling out new features for its mobile and web versions, with a TikTok-esque music discovery feature arriving a few weeks ago, albeit with some mixed reactions from users. Spotify is now testing a completely revamped UI for the user profile section, with the addition of a card layout throughout the page.

The feature's addition was first revealed by Chris Messina on Twitter, who also shared screenshots detailing the extent of the changes. One user claims the feature has been live on their app for a while now. But as TechCrunch rightly points out, this is possibly due to Spotify conducting testing of upcoming features in select markets. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that the UI has not been widely rolled out to the masses.

Close

Spotify's updated profile page UI also directs users to some of its most acclaimed features, such as Blend playlists and recommendations, among others. TechCrunch reached out to the company for a comment, with a Spotify spokesperson confirming the feature's existence but not offering details on the wider availability. It's hard not to notice the general influence of social media apps in this new design revamp.

The screenshots reveal a "vibe" status that users can set above their name, which has now been repositioned to the top right of the screen. In terms of functionality, the ability to create a playlist directly from the profile page is convenient, and so is the ability to like additional songs for better recommendations or look for live events near you under the "Discover more features" tab. Profile viewers will also be treated to a lot more info about the individual, such as whether they're subscribed to Premium or not, plus info on their country, followers/following, and more.

2 Images

Close

Meanwhile, the "view more cards" tab suggests the ability to add more cards to your profile view or add new ones that Spotify will roll out in the future. Messina says that tapping the card opens up messages like "there’s nothing to see here yet" and "busy building more content for you — coming soon." Lastly, there's a preview page that tells you what your profile would look like to visitors.

As is the case with any under-testing feature, it's unclear when the feature will be available globally. But it's unlikely to be one of those internally tested features that are ditched, given the breadth of the changes in place. However, Spotify would hope that the profile page design upgrade would get better feedback than the TikTok-inspired March update.