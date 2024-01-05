Summary Spotify's "Playlist in a Bottle" feature allows users to seal up their favorite songs and open them a year later for a fun, nostalgic experience.

Users can access their curated Spotify playlist by visiting a link on their phone and saving the songs they kept sealed for the last year.

Until January 31, Spotify is allowing users to create new bottles for 2025, with options for storing playlists in various objects like snow globes, bird's nests, or dumpsters.

Spotify is up there among the behemoths of music streaming apps, and if you're going by subscriber count, it's the top dog. There’s a lot to love about the software that launched way back in 2008 (that’s 16 years ago!) and has only improved in the last decade-and-a-half against steep competition in Apple Music and YouTube Music. Back in 2016, Spotify launched “Spotify Wrapped,” which was a cool stat-tracking feature that recapped what you listened to most over the course of the year. It’s become an industry staple, and last year, Spotify doubled-down on fun user experiences with its “Playlist in a Bottle.” For anyone who participated in that last January, it’s now time to pop open those bottles.

In January 2023, millions of users (according to Spotify) participated in the Playlist in a Bottle experience by selecting their favorite songs at that time — songs that reminded them of specific people, and more. They could choose their virtual “bottle” to put these songs into, such as a lunchbox, teddy bear, or a legitimate bottle. Then, they zipped it up, buried the bottle, and stuffed it away until today. Spotify announced today that it’s time to open up those 2023 bottles and create your bottle for next year (2025. Yikes.).

Like usual, it’s easy to access your curated Spotify playlist. You have to visit spotify.com/playlistinabottle on your phone, which will then redirect you to the app. Choose “Claim Your Playlist” to see which songs you kept sealed up for the last year, and then save them. You have until January 31 to save and keep your 2023 bottle, so there's time.

Additionally, on that Playlist in a Bottle landing page, you can create another one, or even create your first one. You did not have to create one in 2023 to be able to create one in 2024. Upon opting to create a new bottle, you can choose from new places to store your playlist, such as a snow globe, bird’s nest, or — our favorite — a dumpster. New prompts present themselves as well, with Spotify asking you for a “song your great-grandkids will be confused about,” among others. You can leave a note for your future self, too. Once completed, you can seal your time capsule and wait 366 (It’s a Leap Year!) days to open it.

Spotify is the poster child for innovation in music streaming