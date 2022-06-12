If you use Spotify on the regular, you know how much data the audio streaming app has on your listening habits. We see it every year with its flashy Wrapped breakdowns. But there are plenty of other ways to break down that blackbox of data and one of the newest and most colorful ways comes from a UCLA student.

Darren Huang, whose online persona is seemingly half trendy clothing model and half coding class assignments put on GitHub, has created a genre and artist visualizer called Spotify Pie (via Mashable). All you need to do is log into your Spotify account, accept the permissions his app is asking for. The site will then generate a pie chart filled with Spotify-listed genres you listen to — you may have seen these names floating around the app as dedicated playlists, though if someone can tell me how "Gainesville Indie" or "Metropopolis" is going, I'd appreciate it.

3 Images

Close

Scrolling over each wedge brings up the genre name along with a list of associated artists. There are no numbers to this data, but the genres are sorted in order from most- to least-listened. You can also tap on the genres in the legend to exclude or re-include them as part of the pie to get a better sense of your listening diet. A list of your top ten artists follows beneath.

There are a handful of other third-party services out there that will help you dissect your Spotify consumption. We at Android Police covered one last year called Volt which centers around building a profile of lists. But however you do it, there shouldn't be any harm in sharing your tastes in music, even with the data involved.

Okay, if you really are concerned about the whole data privacy thing, you can visit Huang's Github repo for the project.