Spotify is one of the most widely adopted music streaming services on Android. Since 2009, the company has continuously supported the app, adding new features and improvements. However, despite all the support, Spotify on Android isn’t as optimized as it is on iOS. Over the years, the Android version has trailed behind its iOS counterpart.

There are also some very unfortunate discrepancies in Spotify’s software on Android, despite how many new innovations land on the service. Users have vocally expressed how unreliable the app can be in comparison to the iOS version. The software is also seen as unreliable at times, with users finding broken features or unexpected crashes.

Cosmetic differences are coupled by differences in use

Spotify on Android offers various user experiences, impacting the flow of the app

There’s a distinct lack of parity between Android and iOS purely in terms of how Spotify looks and operates in some ways. Some differences are purely cosmetic, like the way album art is displayed. However, in the case of the Settings page, Spotify on Android is pretty chaotic. Just to find my ‘Devices’ options, I have to frantically scroll down the page. However, on iOS, Spotify lays out all of its sub-category options in a clean and organized manner.

Another difference is the top banner. Spotify lists ‘Music,’ ‘Podcasts,’ and ‘Audiobooks.’ However, on Android, there’s an additional ‘All’ option which brings you to a page that features the latest from every option. However, this is simply the standard view page on iOS. iPhone users must leave ‘Music’ or ‘Podcasts’ to return to what’s essentially the ‘All’ page. It’s not a major difference, but I appreciate not having an extra tab to click to get to my unified content library.

Broken or missing features plague the app on Android

Perhaps today will be the day the crossfade feature works

There are glaring issues in Spotify’s optimization on Android. Part of this is that some features are downright broken or unreliable. One, in particular, is the crossfade option. Designed to eliminate the silence break between two songs, the crossfade can be set to fade out one song while fading in the next. However, on Android, the feature is very unreliable. I've honestly given up using it as it's simply not worked for me on several Android devices in the past. Spotify's moderators have suggested that reinstalling the app may solve the issue. However, I've yet to personally discover a conclusive solution to the problem.

Spotify also lacks a baked-in equalizer on Android. On iOS, Spotify offers the ability to tailor EQ settings or use presets within the app. On Android, the Equalizer option redirects you to the device’s system equalizer. The unfortunate result of this is that Spotify on Android then relies on the individual manufacturer and their settings. Layouts of these settings can also differ between devices. Once again, this contributes to a lack of cohesion.

Crashes have become far too common

Listening experiences are often disrupted by unreliable software

Using Spotify on an Android device can often be a frustrating experience simply because crashes are quite common. All of the aforementioned optimization hitches are a drop in a bucket compared to unstable software. Anecdotally speaking, Spotify has crashed numerous times on me when using the Samsung S24 Ultra and OnePlus 12R in recent months.

I can’t think of anything more disruptive to the listening experience than the app crashing mid-song. There also doesn’t seem to be any connection between crashes and how the app is used at the time. I’ve experienced crashes using headphones, Bluetooth speakers, and even when using Android Auto. It’s become such a common issue that many users have taken to clearing their cache or reinstalling the app on their device. Spotify has also not provided any insight into whether it's looking into stabilizing its app.

Continual improvements are being made

Despite all of the issues the Android version of Spotify may have, it's still incredibly popular and widely adopted. According to Appinventiv, Spotify app downloads exceeded 1 billion installs as of May 2021.

With all this said, Spotify is continuing to actively improve the user experience on Android. Sure, not all the aforementioned optimization issues are being addressed at this moment, but Spotify engineers are actively looking into making the app experience better. Recently, Spotify integrated the long-awaited swipe-down gesture on the player that lets users dismiss the mini-player. While it may be a revolutionary improvement, it’s yet another step in the right direction in building parity with the iOS app.