Summary Spotify's new AI Playlist feature helps combat playlist fatigue and discover fresh tunes based on simple prompts.

The AI Playlist feature is currently in beta and only available to premium subscribers in the UK and Australia.

This is Spotify's second AI-powered feature after AI DJ, which curates playlists based on listening habits and adds spoken commentary for a DJ-like experience.

Spotify is among our favorite music streaming services for a reason. Beyond its expansive music library and excellent app, Spotify stands out with features like Spotify Connect and Spotify Lyrics. More recently, Spotify added music videos to its platform to tackle YouTube Music head-on. But the heart of any music platform lies in discovery. To combat playlist fatigue and help you find fresh tunes, Spotify is taking AI's help.

The company has announced a new AI Playlist feature, which enables you to create a playlist based on simple prompts. For example, you can enter the prompt "relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season" and let AI do the hard work of making the ideal playlist. Spotify says your prompts can contain references to places, animals, activities, colors, and even emojis. Based on your input, Spotify will output an AI playlist comprising music across various genres, moods, and artists.

For now, AI Playlist in Spotify is in beta and only available to premium subscribers in the United Kingdom and Australia through the Android or iPhone app. Since the tool is in beta, it cannot show results for non-music prompts or current events. Additionally, Spotify has restrictions to prevent showing results for offensive prompts.

Spotify has gone all in on AI for playlist creation and music discovery

You can try AI Playlist from your Spotify library by tapping the + button and selecting AI Playlist. You can choose from one of the suggested prompts or enter one of your own. Based on your input, Spotify will list a selection of songs, which you can further refine by removing unwanted tracks. There's also an option to refine the AI-generated playlist further. Once your desired playlist is ready, select Create to save it in your library.

AI Playlist is the second major AI-powered feature that Spotify is trialing. In February 2023, the company announced AI DJ in beta, which can curate a playlist based on your listening habits. More importantly, it adds spoken commentary after a few tracks to replicate the experience of an actual DJ. While the voice is AI-generated, it is modeled on Xavier "X" Jernigan, Spotify's head of cultural partnerships. AI DJ was released to Spotify Premium subscribers in over 50 markets in August 2023.