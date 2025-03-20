Summary Spotify's new Concerts Near You playlist showcases artists touring near your location.

Playlist includes hotlinks to book concert tickets in advance from third-party platforms.

This personalized playlist pulls preferences from the artists you follow and your defined location in the app.

Spotify is one of the top three names that come to mind when you think of a music streaming service on Android, right alongside YouTube Music and perhaps Apple Music for its lossless audio. In the past year, Spotify has noticeably shifted towards making the artists you love feel more accessible and close to you. Last year's Wrapped included personalized messages from artists for the top listeners. Now, it's giving users a new playlist featuring artists touring near you.

Related 5 tweaks to improve the Spotify experience on Android Use Spotify to the fullest with these simple features

Receiving a virtual message from an artist you love is no match for the experience of seeing them perform live, and it's often hard to keep tabs on when one of them is performing in your city. Spotify doesn't offer tickets to these concerts yet, but it just announced the next best thing in the form of a new auto-curated playlist called Concerts Near You. As the name suggests, this list will show you tracks from popular artists with shows planned near you.

Right beside the list of tracks, you'll find hotlinks to third-party ticket booking platforms where you can book concert tickets well ahead of time. You can also view the show date and venue right in the playlist when you expand the track info. This info is shareable, so you can suggest friends to join without sharing the event details separately.

Tailored to your location and tastes

Personal recommendations ahead of time

Source: Spotify

In its blog post announcing the new playlist, Spotify explains that it pulls your preferences from the artists you follow in the app, and the location you've defined in the Live Events section of the app. You can then find the automatically generated playlist when you search for Concerts in the Spotify app, or when you visit the Live Events section of the app. You can also save this link to open the playlist directly.

Explaining the significance of this addition to the app, Spotify VP and Global Head of Music Product, Charlie Hellman said,"There’s nothing worse than realizing that your favorite artist played in your town last week. Concerts Near You solves that. This new playlist not only makes it easier for fans to find shows nearby, but it also gives artists a powerful new way of selling more tickets and filling venues with the audiences who love their music most."

In my limited testing, I found an Alan Walker concert in my city where even the tickets closest to the stage hadn't sold out yet. That's a good sign, since most of those tickets sell out quickly. Hopefully, this playlist saves you the regret of missing the next local gig.