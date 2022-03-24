Although your car is probably one of the most common places to jam out, Spotify hasn't been the most driver-friendly service as of late. Not only did Car View unexpectedly shut down back in November — to the discontent of its users — but several in-dash receivers still sold in stores recently lost support for the service. There's finally some good news for drivers, though, as a new car-friendly UI is in testing.

The folks at 9to5Google managed to get a look at Spotify's new Car Mode, and by all accounts, it seems like a solid replacement for Car View. Car Mode is another big button-focused UI, but this time, it expands well beyond the player screen. With this new version, Spotify reformats the entire app with scaled-up music selections. Three tabs along the bottom give quick access to your currently playing music and your library. This way, you can pick a new playlist or album without using the standard app layout.

The player UI has been updated as well. It's not the best-looking thing we've ever seen, but it matches the general look and feel of the old layout, with all of the basic controls you need while driving and none of the ones you won't. Spotify has also built its proprietary voice commands into this experience, because of course it has.

It's a good sign for drivers who still need an app to replace Android Auto without all of the other clutter these services — including Google's — often deliver. Although it sure seemed like Spotify was attempting to push users towards picking up its expensive and unnecessary Car Thing display, it sure seems like something was in the works to take Car View's place all along.

Car Mode is currently in testing with a select group of drivers. If you're lucky, Spotify may prompt you to try it out while connected to your car's Bluetooth — although unfortunately, I wasn't so lucky. If you aren't part of this initial beta test, you'll need to keep waiting for a wider launch.

