With more than 500 million users, Spotify is one of the most popular music services in the world. And if you're tired of paying for Apple Music or running into bugs with services like Tidal, Spotify remains one of the smoothest, most affordable alternatives. Plus, it has a variety of podcasts you can't find anywhere else.

If you don't know much about this audio giant, don't worry! We've got you covered with all the important details below.

What is Spotify?

Spotify is a music and podcast streaming service that streams all kinds of content to your device with an internet connection. The music player is notable for its free option if you want to listen to music without paying and on-demand listening that allows you to listen to a specific song or album when you want (within limits).

Spotify is available as a web app and a downloadable app across nearly every device. If you're thinking about trying a new music service, it remains one of the big players, next to services like Tidal and Apple Music.

Spotify packages and fees (including the free tier option)

On Spotify, you choose a streaming tier when signing up for the service, starting with a free tier plus several paid options available with upgrades. Generally speaking, the same music is available to everyone, but higher tiers get better quality and additional features. Let's break down the music streaming details:

Spotify Free : You get access to over 80 million songs and all podcasts and audiobooks. However, you'll endure ad-supported playback with advertisements that Spotify plays every several tracks, like radio advertising. Depending on how you're listening, you may not be able to mute these ads.

: You get access to over 80 million songs and all podcasts and audiobooks. However, you'll endure ad-supported playback with advertisements that Spotify plays every several tracks, like radio advertising. Depending on how you're listening, you may not be able to mute these ads. Premium Individual : This is a Premium account for one person. It adds several features, including music downloads, the ability to travel outside your region and still use Spotify, rearranging the order of songs on an album, and upgrading audio to about CD quality. Plus, it's ad-free. Premium Individual plans vary in price depending on your country but are $10 per month in the United States.

: This is a Premium account for one person. It adds several features, including music downloads, the ability to travel outside your region and still use Spotify, rearranging the order of songs on an album, and upgrading audio to about CD quality. Plus, it's ad-free. Premium Individual plans vary in price depending on your country but are $10 per month in the United States. Premium Student : If you can prove you are an active student each year, you get 50% off the Premium subscription price in your area. You also get access to the ad version of Hulu and Showtime.

: If you can prove you are an active student each year, you get 50% off the Premium subscription price in your area. You also get access to the ad version of Hulu and Showtime. Premium Duo : Perfect for you and your S.O., Duo gives Spotify Premium to two people living together for a discount.

: Perfect for you and your S.O., Duo gives Spotify Premium to two people living together for a discount. Premium Family: The Family plan supports up to six people for the Premium plan. It comes with parent-friendly tools like an explicit filter and a Spotify Kids app for the younger ones with singalongs, soundtracks, and other targeted content. Again, plan prices can vary, but in the U.S., they're at $15 per month.

Like many music streaming services, Spotify offers several ways to get a free trial or temporary subscription to premium plans. That could include buying devices from partnered brands or being a member of a partnered program like Walmart+ or the right carrier plan. If you've never signed up for Spotify Premium, you can usually do a trial period for a few months before paying.

What extra features does Spotify offer?

The basics of Spotify are easy to spot. You can search for music, play it, favorite it to add to your library, and see your recently played songs. Playback buttons and options like shuffle and volume are at the bottom of the app. Spotify has additional services to help find new music and more, like these:

Playlist creation : On the Spotify menu, you'll find the Playlist button, allowing you to name, create, and listen to customized Spotify playlists of whatever you like. That's fairly standard, but you can also connect other services like Apple Music to import and export playlists, which makes switching services easier.

: On the Spotify menu, you'll find the button, allowing you to name, create, and listen to customized Spotify playlists of whatever you like. That's fairly standard, but you can also connect other services like Apple Music to import and export playlists, which makes switching services easier. Recommendations : On your homepage, Spotify offers suggested playlists based on the time of day, the music you listen to, and other factors. You get recommended artists to try every day, recommendations and mixes similar to music you listened to recently, and the Discover Weekly playlist to check up on new music that's similar to what you like. Or you can let your most recent album pick keep playing, as Spotify automatically turns it into a Pandora-style radio channel with similar-sounding bands.

: On your homepage, Spotify offers suggested playlists based on the time of day, the music you listen to, and other factors. You get recommended artists to try every day, recommendations and mixes similar to music you listened to recently, and the Discover Weekly playlist to check up on new music that's similar to what you like. Or you can let your most recent album pick keep playing, as Spotify automatically turns it into a Pandora-style radio channel with similar-sounding bands. Downloadable music : At higher pricing tiers, you can download albums and playlists for offline listening at a limit of 10,000 tracks and five devices. On the free version, you can only download podcasts.

: At higher pricing tiers, you can download albums and playlists for offline listening at a limit of 10,000 tracks and five devices. On the free version, you can only download podcasts. Canvas: Canvas is a Spotify feature that creates a looping video for each track, like a GIF of album artwork. Features like these come and go on music streamers, but it's an ability Spotify is currently touting and can be fun in a TikTok sort of way. Artists must opt in to Canvas for listeners to view the video loops.

How easy is it to share music on Spotify?

Very easy. You can share a playlist, song, or album by copying the link and messaging it to a friend or embedding the option on a website. On phones, Spotify offers the option to share music through several social media platforms to save even more time.

You can also connect with other friends or celebrities on Spotify and, with the correct permissions, check out what music they are following. Several specialized sharing options, like "Wrapped" cards, encapsulate your listening activity for the year in a shareable music video and the ability to share Canvas videos.

How does Spotify's high-res audio compare to other options?

It doesn't. At least, not for now. Spotify's HiFi option still isn't released, despite the sound quality upgrade having been announced in 2021. We also don't have many details on how high-res HiFi will be compared to other options. Audiophiles who are serious about their high-res music and formats like Dolby Atmos and other spatial audio (and don't mind paying for it) don't have any reason to use Spotify. High-resolution and lossless audio tiers on services like Apple Music and Tidal are superior if you are concerned about audio quality beyond CD-level bit rates.

Spotify and Android compatibility

You have nothing to worry about as long as you're working with Android OS 5.0 or above. The Spotify app will work just fine, and you can always access the Spotify web player if something goes wrong (make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi, not your data plan). The same goes for iOS 14 and above for the iPhone, Windows 10 and above, and Mac OS X 10.13 and above. It's also available on consoles, Macs, and other devices.

Spotify and your smart home

Spotify works with numerous smart speakers, including the Amazon Echo and similar devices. For example, you can use the Alexa app to connect to your Spotify account and make it your default music player for voice commands. It works similarly for Google Assistant. If you have smart speakers and use Spotify, you should take the time to set it up on the platform.

Now you're ready for everything Spotify has to offer

Spotify isn't perfect, particularly if you want to explore lossless audio formats. Still, the giant streamer is an excellent choice for beginners or those looking for an easy music streaming app. Add in the plethora of podcasts on Spotify and its broad platform support, and it's a clear contender for your top streaming service.