Someone didn't get the memo that the social audio fad is so 2021

Social audio app Clubhouse was so successful at first that it made some big guns nervous, and a bunch of established apps scrambled to rip it off introduce similar functionality: Twitter got its Spaces and we saw Live Audio Rooms come to Facebook. Since that early 2021 peak in popularity, however, social audio has lost some of its shine — and now we learn Spotify's own Clubhouse challenger, Greenroom, is going away.

Spotify appears to be in the process of renaming Greenroom to Spotify Live, as Bloomberg reports. Creators will continue to organize and create live content with the rebranded app — and that content will be available in the familiar main Spotify app. Evidence for this upcoming change was first spotted by a developer in a beta version of Spotify for iOS. According to Bloomberg's sources, these changes are coming sometime in Q2 2022.

For Spotify, this is a case of working with what you've got. Greenroom didn't offer Clubhouse much competition, but Spotify itself remains hugely popular. Making content from Spotify Live easy for all subscribers to access will likely have some kind of positive spillover effect.

