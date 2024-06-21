Summary Spotify's new Basic plan is $1 cheaper than the Premium tier, but not all users are eligible to switch to it.

The Premium plan offers ad-free music and audiobooks, with a higher audio quality for $11.99.

Spotify's upcoming tier may cost $5 more for perks such as better audio quality and playlist management tools.

As you've likely noticed, the impact of inflation isn't just felt at the supermarket. It's also hitting your entertainment budget. Streaming service customers have been hit with multiple rounds of price hikes in recent years, making it more expensive to enjoy your favorite music and shows.

Earlier in June, Spotify announced a new round of price hikes, increasing the cost of its Premium plan to $11.99 and Family plan to $19.99. The streaming platform has now introduced a new Basic plan that offers the same perks as the Premium plan but ditches audiobooks. As Spotify noted on its website (via Reuters), the new plan costs $10.99 monthly and is now available to US subscribers.

Spotify's new Basic plan is just $1/month cheaper than the Premium plan

Spotify Premium plan allows users to access perks such as ad-free music listening, offline downloads, and higher audio quality. Last year, listening to audiobooks was added to the Premium tier as a free perk. However, Spotify later introduced a dedicated Audiobooks Access plan for $9.99 a month.

Spotify's new plan might suit your needs if you're not an audiobook listener and want to save $1 a month on your streaming service bills. However, Spotify says the new Basic plan is only available to "eligible users." This verbiage means not all users can opt for the new Basic plan.

If you check Spotify's website, you'll notice that the new Basic plan is not on the list of available plans to buy. One possibility is that the new Basic tier is only available to those Premium Individual subscribers who want to downgrade their subscription.

After cutting marketing spending and laying off around 1,500 employees, Spotify is increasing the cost of subscription plans as a last resort to boost its margins. Meanwhile, these cost-cutting strategies and multiple price hikes are coming after Spotify signed a $308 million sponsorship contract with Spanish soccer club Barcelona in 2022.

More changes to Spotify subscription tiers are yet to come. As reported by Bloomberg, Spotify aims to introduce a new tier later this year that costs $5 more per month and offers perks such as better audio and access to tools for creating playlists and managing song libraries.