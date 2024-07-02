Summary Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series devices are experiencing crashes after using Spotify, possibly linked to the June Pixel Feature Drop.

Users can force restart their devices, but a temporary fix is disabling Spotify notifications or clearing the app's cache.

Some suggest the issue is related to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or Spotify's latest update, and recommend using mobile data or an older app version until a fix is released.

Google's latest Pixel Feature Drop rolled out in early June, bringing with it several upgrades to Pixel phones, watches, and tablets. As part of the update, Pixel 8 and 8a users gained access to Gemini Nano, Google's made-for-mobile on-device AI model. Another new feature limited to the Pixel 8 series is DisplayPort support, allowing users to connect their latest Pixel devices to a monitor via a USB-C cable.

Elsewhere, the Feature Drop brought some updates to the Pixel camera app, car crash and bicycle fall detection to the Pixel Watch 2, and upcoming enhanced Google Home functionality for Pixel Watches via Wear OS 3, alongside a side-serving of a bug that might cause your Pixel device to get stuck in boot loops.

This comes soon after a separate bug that caused Pixel 6 devices to brick after a factory reset. The new bug, however, seems to be affecting Pixel 6, 7, and 8 series users, and it reportedly stems from Spotify. According to a recent Reddit thread, users are experiencing their Pixel device crashing right after playing a song on Spotify (via Android Authority). The behavior reportedly popped up after the June Pixel Feature Drop, rendering users unable to use their devices after using the music streaming service.

Unlike the Pixel 6 bug, however, users can force restart their device this time around by pressing the power and volume buttons simultaneously.

We haven't been able to pinpoint what exactly causes the bug. Some users are reporting their phone crashing right after playing a song on Spotify, while others say that their device works fine when the song is played, and only crashes after the display goes to sleep. "I have the same problem on my Pixel 7 Pro, started with the latest feature update," wrote a Reddit user.

For some, the bug also appears to be connected to their network, with one user saying that they "only have this issue when playing Spotify on [their] company's open guest network. Spotify plays fine on cell data. and even on my friend's Wi-Fi hotspot."

We tried replicating the bug on our Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro running the latest Spotify version and the June Feature Drop, but Spotify worked as intended.

There might be a temporary fix, but your mileage with it may vary

The Reddit thread full of disgruntled Pixel users suggests that there might be a way to fix the bug, but it only works temporarily. Some users suggest that disabling notifications for Spotify fixes the issue, but only temporarily, while others suggest that clearing the app's cache fixes the issue, but it doesn't seem to be a universal solution.

Others suggest that the problem could be linked to the way Bluetooth and Wi-Fi interact with the Spotify app and that using Spotify with mobile data with Bluetooth turned off doesn't cause the Pixel to crash.

Elsewhere, users suggest that the problem could be related to Spotify's latest update, and installing an older version of the app fixes the issue. If nothing works, users might want to hold off using Spotify in the meanwhile until a fix rolls out, or migrate to some other top music streaming service in the interim.