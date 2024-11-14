Key Takeaways Spotify has been promising a higher-quality, Hi-Fi tier for years, but is yet to deliver.

The potential Hi-Fi tier is expected to come with a significant price increase, potentially costing around $17-$18 per month.

While Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, continues to hint at the upcoming tier, concrete information about its features and benefits is scarce.

Spotify has been tantalizing users with the promise of Hi-Fi streaming tier for years now. With the likes of Tidal, Amazon Music, and Apple Music having offered lossless audio on their platforms for a while now, Spotify's promise doesn't feel empty — though it has mostly left users hanging up until now.

For reference, Spotify first hinted at its Hi-Fi tier for lossless streaming back in 2021, with several subsequent hints about it in 2022 and 2023. Then, earlier this year, a Bloomberg report suggested that the plan might finally arrive within 2024 with a $5 surcharge, though we're not holding our breath.

As part of the streaming giant's Q2 earnings call, CEO Daniel Ek personally addressed the much-anticipated tier — acknowledging the demand for better audio quality. However, he did add that "it’s early days," squashing our hopes of seeing the tier anytime soon.

The streaming giant held its Q3 earnings call on Wednesday, November 13, and like clockwork, Ek is again leaving breadcrumbs, as highlighted by TechCrunch. In reply to a question about Spotify offering a 'Super Premium product offering,' Ek didn't provide an exact timeline, though he did say that the plan would offer better sound quality "and a bunch of other things." He added, "I can't get into specifics but I think I've left enough breadcrumbs for you guys to get excited by."

We've been excited since 2021, but it's starting to fizzle out

Elsewhere, Ek has previously stated that when the upgraded tier does roll out, it will offer "a lot more control." What he means by that isn't entirely clear, considering that Spotify users can already curate personalized playlists from scratch, alongside options to collaborate with other invited users.

On the other hand, features like AI playlists, which were speculated to come out with the Hi-Fi tier, have already made their way to the music streaming platform, making it uncertain what other "bunch of things" Ek and Spotify have in store, especially considering that the tier might come with a $17-$18 per month price tag.

For reference, Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99 offers access to lossless audio, and so do Apple Music and Tidal's respective $10.99 plans. Spotify, on the other hand, already charges $11.99 for its basic plan, with the eventual Hi-Fi plan reported to cost an additional $5.