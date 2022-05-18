Businesses don't just rely on health insurance to lure potential workers into their fold. Gym memberships, free snacks or meals, even free fitness trackers — there's no shortage of perks that modern companies can use to win over future employees. Spotify is sick of being on the outside of those benefits, so it's introducing a new program to help businesses entice workers through the promise of free jam sessions.

Spotify for Work is the company's new perk for employers, and it's kicking off with Accenture, a "global professional services firm." Members in Sweden, Latvia, and Lithuania are getting a free Spotify Premium account meant to be used both during and outside of work hours. For now, this program is just a partnership with Accenture, though the streamer is teasing potential collaborations with other companies down the road with today's announcement.

Accenture's Managing Director Jan Jendeby sees the program as a natural fit for businesses, with employees able to relax and focus during the workday, entertain themselves during commutes, and enjoy their free time without spending a cent on their music collections. It presents an obvious benefit for Spotify, too: boosted Premium account numbers, especially in countries where the platform might not be as popular as it is in the US.

Employers interested in signing up to cover their workers' Spotify subscriptions can email the streamer to learn more about the program as it expands. Personally, I plan to spend the rest of my day begging my bosses at AP to pay for my account. While we're at it, I wouldn't mind a free HBO Max subscription, either.

Sony's upcoming LinkBuds S look set to be some of the smallest ANC earbuds on the market

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Will Sattelberg (1015 Articles Published) Will is a news editor at Android Police. He's been an Android enthusiast since he got his first smartphone in 2011. He loves watching movies, has a never-ending backlog of video games, and produces podcasts in his spare time. He lives in Buffalo, NY and is willing to give you chicken wing recommendations at any time. Just ask. More From Will Sattelberg