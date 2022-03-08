It's never good when an outage hits a service you rely on regularly, but it's even worse when a widespread outage takes down multiple websites and apps. If you're trying to use Spotify, Discord, or Wikipedia, only to run into some major hiccups, it's not just you.

A significant outage is affecting several of the web's most popular platforms, interrupting everything from in-game chat sessions to your workout playlist. We first noticed issues with Spotify, with Downdetector listing more than 150,000 reports of users facing trouble logging in and loading their music library. Discord, Wikipedia, and several other services have also faced an onslaught of issues over the last half an hour or so.

While these issues are all happening concurrent, it doesn't seem like they're all related. Discord's status log reports an API bug as the root cause of its outage. As for Spotify and the rest of the affected services, we'll have to wait and see when those problems are finally resolved. Although it seems too early to tell, an AWS or Cloudflare outage could be causing problems here — both are receiving user reports spikes on Downdetector. That said, neither service has reported issues on their respective websites.

For now, just hope this downtime doesn't last too long — otherwise, you might have to dig up your old CD player for the afternoon.

Developing…

Energy Ring adds support for Samsung's Galaxy S22 series Along with a Material You overhaul for the app

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email