Many people choose Spotify as their go-to digital music and podcast platform. Spotify has a massive music library, including various audiobooks and hosted podcasts. You can access the app and web player for free. However, upgrading to Spotify Premium brings perks that can't be ignored. One perk includes downloading your playlist offline, while the other includes better control over your playback options. There's no doubt that Spotify remains popular due to its ease of use. Even after a decade, it is considered a top music streaming service on many devices, including phones and smart speakers.

But what about Spotify's remote control feature, Spotify Connect? How does using Spotify Connect improve your Spotify experience? We've created a guide to explain Spotify Connect and its essential features. Our guide covers how it affects the user experience and the available platforms.

What is Spotify Connect, and why should you use it?

Short Answer: Spotify Connect allows music to be streamed via Spotify cloud servers. It uses two devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network. You can use the Spotify app on one device to remote control a selected playlist onto another.

One primary reason Spotify is so popular is its broad integration. You can create one Spotify account and connect it to as many devices as the app supports. However, not all hardware makes using Spotify easy, especially without a screen. Imagine shuffling your Spotify playlist on your PlayStation, Xbox console, or even your Amazon Echo speaker. It makes it challenging to navigate, as there's no easy way to flip through the app on the device itself. This is where an intermediate becomes helpful. In those cases, these devices prefer another device (like your phone or tablet) to operate. This is what Spotify Connect precisely does: it turns your phone or tablet into a usable remote, which lets you use Spotify on other devices.

Close

People commonly use phones and tablets to play music on a smart speaker or a soundbar at home. This method functions similarly to pairing devices via Bluetooth, even if the two are fundamentally different. You can use your device to control the volume, playback, and even skip songs (though be mindful of the limited skips if you're on Spotify Basic). Since these devices communicate and connect through the cloud, the distance doesn't matter as long as they stay connected to the same network. You can also select any compatible device that appears on the app's list.

Spotify Connect doesn't require a separate app; it's integrated within the Spotify app, which you can download on Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows, and Mac.

Do you need Spotify Premium to use Spotify Connect?

No. You do not need to subscribe to Spotify Premium to use Spotify Connect. However, Spotify's free plan has restrictions, including interruptive ads and limits on song skips. Keep in mind that some products might require a Spotify Premium plan.

How Spotify Connect works

Close

Spotify Connect works similarly to Google's Chromecast built-in and Apple's AirPlay. It links compatible devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network to stream music. It also turns a connected device into a remote; having a device turned into a remote allows you to control the media player and change your playlist. Since the remote (for example, your phone) doesn't play the music directly, the Spotify app doesn't drain the battery. It also means the app frees up your phone to let you do other things on it. Essentially, everything is being streamed through Spotify's cloud servers. So once you've opened the Spotify app on your Android or iOS device, all it requires is to choose a connected device from within a list and press play. After pressing play, you will hear the music play through the other connected device (such as your wireless speaker).

Close

Spotify Connect also only works on one device at a time. Exceptions can occur based on owned devices. These exceptions include creating a device group like Sono's multi-room audio setup and, in some cases, being part of a Spotify Family account. However, you can swap the device anytime through the Spotify app by visiting the connected device list. Switching the connected device to stream music happens seamlessly and without delay.

Spotify Connect doesn't have to connect through your iOS or Android phone; you can select the Spotify desktop app through your computer.

What is the difference between Spotify Connect and Bluetooth?

Spotify Connect works directly from the cloud. It doesn't use your smartphone, tablet, or computer as a communication point to play music. That means you don't have to worry about being in range, compared to Bluetooth. Streaming music using Spotify Connect also means you're likely getting better quality, especially if you've subscribed to Spotify Premium, which allows anyone to stream up to 320kbit/s. However, it does come at the cost of using more bandwidth than Bluetooth's audio compression.

What works with Spotify Connect?

Most speakers, audio systems, smart TVs, car audio systems, wearables, and gaming consoles can use Spotify Connect. The easiest way to check if a device is compatible is through the manufacturer's website or by searching the device for the Spotify logo.

Source: Amazon

Spotify's Connect page also has a short list of Spotify Connect-compatible devices. The page lets you search for a product, brand, or device or browse by category.

Will Spotify Connect work with Spotify HiFi?

Yes. Spotify HiFi is designed to deliver higher-quality streams through Spotify Connect. It promises "CD-quality, lossless audio" for Spotify's played tracks. However, given that it is an announcement from 2021 and the music streaming upgrade remains unseen, there is no guarantee that it will come out in the same format.

Spotify HiFi is expected to match the audio quality of YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Once released, it will likely surpass the current quality of premium plans.

Related 12 best music players on Android in 2024 Streaming or local, the choice is yours, with plenty of audiophile options in the mix

Having trouble connecting to Spotify?

Even though Spotify Connect brings many benefits to someone's home or at a party (say, a family BBQ), it still comes with its fair share of problems. You can run into trouble with connecting to a compatible device. The app doesn't recognize it, no matter what you do. Before you panic, ensure that the Wi-Fi can handle the Spotify Connect-compatible device before buying a new one. Also, don't forget to test the connection within your home before using it elsewhere. Otherwise, try our troubleshooting methods to see if you can get your music back online.