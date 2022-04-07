Spotify is the world's largest music streaming service with more than 500 million active monthly users and 200 million paid subscribers. In addition to music, Spotify has a massive collection of podcasts, and it even began offering audiobook streaming in late 2023.

And while Spotify has a little bit of something for everyone, its 100+ million track music library is the main draw. Like most streaming apps, Spotify allows you to search by artist, song, or album. You can also create custom playlists comprised of your favorite songs for various moods and occasions. But if you find your playlist name just doesn't work, or your playlist has changed, you can easily change its name.

Changing or updating a playlist name

Spotify has apps for most operating systems, including Android, iOS, MacOS, and Windows. We've used an Android phone for this tutorial, but the steps are the same for iPhone users. Although we did not include directions for Windows and Mac, the process is similar.

You can change your Spotify playlist name in the Android and iOS apps in seconds. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Spotify app on your phone. Tap Your Library in the lower-right corner of the Spotify home screen. Tap Playlists at the top of your screen. Close Scroll down and tap the playlist you wish to rename. Tap the three-dot icon ( ⋮ ) underneath the playlist's thumbnail image. Close Tap Edit playlist on the pop-up menu. Tap the playlist's name. Enter your new name. You can also tap Add description to add a short description of your playlist. Tap Save in the upper-right corner of the screen. Close That's it! You have a unique name that stands out and is easy to find. Close

For the most part, it's easy to edit your Spotify playlist name. There are a few instances, however, where you may run into problems:

You cannot change the name or any other details on a collaborative playlist unless you're the owner.

You may not be able to change your playlist name if its cover image violates Spotify Platform Rules.

If you're unable to update a playlist name, uninstall the Spotify app on your Android or iPhone and download the latest version.

Do more with Spotify

