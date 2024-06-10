Summary Repurposing Spotify's Car Thing hardware is difficult due to its weak processor and limited RAM.

Contrary to popular belief, Car Thing's software is open source, but its hardware capabilities prevent complex operations.

Spotify is offering refunds for Car Thing and ending support in 2024, recommending proper disposal to prevent e-waste issues.

If you’re a subscriber to Spotify and all of its features, you may have become a fan of Car Thing. This accessory was developed by the company to allow Spotify users to seamlessly connect their car with the music app. Surprisingly, Spotify was willing to pour millions of dollars into creating the device, which officially launched to the public back in 2022. The now-defunct Car Thing turned out to be a bust, but some started wondering if it would be possible to repurpose its hardware. Fast-forward two years later, and it seems that we have the answer.

According to an update posted on X by tech expert Josh Hendrickson, repurposing the hardware of Spotify’s Car Thing could be difficult, if not impossible. There are several reasons for this, but without getting too technical off the bat, the Car Thing is simply not built to handle a lot. In the most basic sense, the device can’t handle complex Linux or even Android, according to Hendrickson.

Is Car Thing's software open-source?

To those who were hoping to prevent e-waste, this revelation may be disappointing. The software of Car Thing is open source, countering a previous widespread belief (it’s also worth noting that it runs on Linux). The problem lies within the Car Thing’s weak processor and the fact that it has just 512MB of RAM. For now, it seems that the options are fairly limited in terms of reusing the technology.

Spotify recently announced that it would be refunding its customers who initially invested in the product. In an email, it also specified that the support for Car Thing will be killed off on December 9, 2024. The company is recommending that owners factory reset the device altogether before getting rid of it “in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.” As it goes with many electronics, the Car Thing needs to be properly disposed of, rather than thrown away with everyday trash – as if owners need one last headache to go with the product.