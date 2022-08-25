Spotify's Car Thing had a short-lived life. Announced in spring 2021, the car accessory made it easier to interface with the Spotify app on your phone. It was of limited use, and as we noted in our review, it just made more sense to use your phone that you needed to have access to anyway. In late July this year, the music streaming giant announced that Car Thing would not be a thing anymore. Soon after the news, Spotify had a fire sale on the accessory, dropping it to $45—a 50% discount from its retail price. If you were patient and did not pull the trigger on the accessory, you can now get it for an even lower price.

Spotify is running a Back to School sale on the Car Thing, offering it for just $30. That's a massive $60 discount off its $90 MSRP. If you are somehow still interested in the accessory, this is perhaps the deal you should not miss. With Car Thing no longer in production, the deal is unlikely to come back once Spotify exhausts its stock. Unlike the last deal, there's no coupon code you need to use here. Just head over to Spotify's store and buy the accessory.

The company has also confirmed that the device will continue to work normally, despite it not being a thing anymore. If you do pull the trigger on the deal, remember that you must have access to Spotify Premium to be able to use the accessory.

If you are a Spotify lover and your car does not have Android Auto or CarPlay, you can consider getting the Car Thing. At least its solid build quality and navigation interface will help liven up your car's dull dashboard.