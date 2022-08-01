In the age of feature-rich and multipurpose interfaces like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Spotify's assumption that the market could use an accessory that solely allowed you to interact with your phone’s Spotify app was a bit awkward — and it's probably what led to its demise. That doesn't mean Car Thing is all redundant, though, as cars that lack a smart infotainment system can definitely benefit from something like it, or maybe you simply like its less distracting focus on music only. If you happen to check either box, or simply want to grab the quirky little device for whatever reason, then now's probably the best time to pick a Car Thing up thanks to a sweet 50% discount with a code.

A promo email sent out to Spotify users in the US announces the start of a "Summer Sale" for the Car Thing that slashes its price down further by 10%. We say "further" because the price has already been dropped from $90 to $50, meaning another 10% off will bring it down to $45 — that's a very compelling 50% discount all in all. To avail of it, you'll have to use the coupon code "EXTRA10" when checking out from the official online store for the accessory.

$45 is probably the lowest the Car Thing will ever sell for since Spotify has discontinued manufacturing, merely months after making it widely available in the US, following a long period of lottery-like sales through a waitlist system. The reasons behind this decision were cited to be “several factors, including product demand and supply chain issues.” This obviously means that stocks are now limited, and Spotify has made this clear in its promo email. The offer is available "while supplies last" or until August 7th — whichever befalls first.