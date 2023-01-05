Evolution is but natural, and although we can't see significant human evolution in our lifetimes, our tastes and preferences evolve noticeably, even over the course of a few years. Music streaming services like Spotify encapsulate our personal tastes during the year with annual playlists like Spotify Wrapped, but unfortunately, there is no such personalized playlist for the new year. The brand's 2023 New Year playlists still had to rely on a compilation of all listener data from 2022. But the next year will be different, as Spotify is suggesting users spare a few moments to capture today's musical tastes with a new feature called Playlist in a Bottle, which will allow everyone to enjoy a personalized throwback to 2023 next January.

Our affinity to change ensures nostalgia, and revisiting fond memories is always a unique experience. With this in mind, Spotify wants you to curate a playlist and set yourself up for some good ol' nostalgia when you make it to January 2024. The new Playlist in a Bottle feature is a limited-time addition to the Spotify app. To get started, first select a time capsule of your choice, like a bottle, jean pocket, gumball machine, lunchbox, or teddy bear.

Next, simply answer a few prompts selecting some of your favorite songs, like ones that remind you of a person or tracks you want to hear the next time a favorite artist performs live. Your answers are collated in a playlist and saved as a time capsule. Spotify will uncork the bottle in January 2024, serving you a playlist you can listen to and reminisce about next year. For now, you'll get a personalized card that you can share on social media channels, just like your Wrapped card.

You’ll have to visit spotify.com/playlistinabottle from your phone to get started. The feature is available in 27 countries and 18 different languages for all Spotify users. Make the most of it because we all know it isn’t fun scrolling through the Liked Songs list a year later, trying to reach last year’s favorites.