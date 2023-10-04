Summary Spotify has updated its Premium offerings to include access to over 150,000 audiobooks, expanding beyond music and podcasts.

Premium members in select regions can enjoy 15 hours of audiobook content monthly, with a diverse range of titles available.

Spotify's foray into audiobooks had seen several other implementations, but this new version seems to be a more final iteration of what the company has been experimenting with.

The digital audio realm has rapidly expanded beyond music. Podcasts paved the way, and now audiobooks are joining the fray, giving users a comprehensive auditory experience. Leading the charge in this evolution is Spotify, which recently announced a significant update to its offerings.

If you remember when Spotify first flirted with the idea of incorporating audiobooks, the initial efforts required users to purchase individual titles, even if they were Premium subscribers. Those days are now behind us. Spotify recently revealed its updated take on integrating audiobooks, marking a significant step in the company's journey within this arena.

Spotify Premium is enhancing its offerings, now introducing access to an extensive array of over 150,000 audiobooks. This change will cater to users in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US — but while availability will be almost immediate for most regions, users in the US will have to wait until "later this year." Regardless of region, only Premium members, both singles and those managing Family or Duo plans, can relish 15 hours of audiobook content monthly, providing them a broad spectrum of tales to dive into.

Navigating this sea of audiobooks is also a breeze. Titles marked "Included in Premium" are part of the expansive Premium catalog. This library boasts titles from major global publishers like HarperCollins, Penguin Random House, and Simon & Schuster, as well as indie authors and publishers. Users can simply type in their desired title or explore recommendations on their home feed. For those who exhaust their 15-hour monthly quota, Spotify provides an option to buy a 10-hour top-up.

Previous efforts saw the company's acquisition of Findaway last year, positioning audiobooks as an essential growth avenue. That iteration had a traditional, store-based model where users bought titles set by publishers, a stark difference from the current offering.

Also in Spotify's early adventures into the audiobook domain, the platform decided to pave its way by introducing nine well-known classics to its catalog. These renowned titles weren't just any versions, they were unique recordings exclusive to Spotify, bridging the old with the new by pairing timeless tales with contemporary voices. Notable titles included "Frankenstein" voiced by David Dobrik, "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass" by Forest Whitaker, and "Jane Eyre" narrated by Sarah Coombs, to name a few. Each of these books was accompanied by a special segment, "Sitting with the Classics on Spotify", wherein Harvard professor Glenda Carpio delved into the historical backdrop, overarching narratives, and the central themes of the literature.

Spotify's venture into the world of audiobooks is gaining momentum. Despite earlier challenges, its recent inclusion of audiobooks in the Premium offering signals a clear benefit for users. Fans of audiobooks will likely find Spotify becoming a daily essential. This move further strengthens Spotify's reputation as a top choice for all audio needs.