Key Takeaways Spotify partners with Bloomsbury for new audiobooks.

Premium membership required for access.

Renowned authors' works available with famous narrators to boot.

When you think of an easy and quick fix for your audiobook itch, Spotify usually doesn't feature in the top three candidates despite being one of our favorite music streaming apps. The service has a massive library of music albums and singles paired with an uncannily accurate recommendation engine, but its efforts to encourage podcasters and audiobook creators have only picked up recently. The latest partnership with Bloomsbury could be a gamechanger, though.

If you aren't much of a reader, you'll quickly discover Bloomsbury is a popular publishing house with thousands of titles selling in paperback format. Now, Spotify has formed a partnership with this company to bring the work of several acclaimed authors online, in audiobook form. On the one hand, this will make the books way more accessible to people, and on the other, Spotify's nascent audiobook library should get a huge uplift in terms of variety.

Speaking about this new alliance, Spotify's Director of Audiobook Partnerships and Licensing, Duncan Bruce, said, "This partnership allows us to expand our author lineup and give listeners an even wider array of titles to enjoy, taking us another step forward in our goal of reimagining the audiobook experience."

New audiobooks from renowned authors

Premium-only for now

Bloomsbury has published books by several authors, including Sarah J. Maas, William Dalrymple, Alan Moore, Madeline Miller, Dan Jones, and Samantha Shannon. Titles you can listen to include fantasy titles for adults like Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, and Ghosts. Alternatively, you could settle in for a more relaxing read with children's titles like Impossible Creatures. These books will be available in the familiar voices of celebrities like Meryl Streep, Emilia Clarke, Adjoa Andoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

It's worth noting that audiobooks are still limited to Spotify Premium subscribers in select countries including the US, since the membership fee you pay perhaps helps Spotify offset the licensing and royalty payments to publishers like Bloomsbury. If you're an audiophile buff, or have been wanting to read one of these Bloomsbury titles, now might be the time to get Spotify Premium.