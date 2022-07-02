Listening to your favorite music or podcast is free therapy for your mind and soul. If you do that with Spotify, you've got access to an expansive catalog of 82 million tracks and counting, spanning every genre imaginable and covering all kinds of moods. It's a crucial part of many people's day-to-day, so when there's an outage, moods can get ruined fast. We only recently got a taste of what suddenly losing access to it feels like, even if it was for a few hours. Now, though, it seems we're hitting replay with another problem forcing us to enjoy the silence.

A fresh thread from this week on the Spotify community forums (via PiunikaWeb) has been gathering reports about an issue that prevents its Android app from opening up fully on multiple devices — it gets stuck on the splash screen and refuses to load any further. Scrolling through the complaints, it appears that the problem strikes after the account's been logged out and the user attempts to log back in.

There's seemingly no workaround as the usual troubleshooting methods including clearing the app cache, performing a reinstallation, and rebooting the phone have no effect. Taking the number of complaints into account, the problem doesn't seem too widespread, but if Spotify's currently working fine for you then you'd want to avoid anything that would necessitate logging out for now.

The company says that it's investigating the problem, so we're hoping for a fix coming sooner rather than later — in the meantime, you'd want to drop a detailed report in the thread we've linked above if you're affected.