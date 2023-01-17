Spotify is one of the most popular entertainment apps out there for good reason. When we're listening to our favorite music, we like to go big with it, and considering how people often have excellent speakers hooked up to their smart TVs, it isn’t at all surprising that Spotify's been a popular app among Google TV and Android TV users. Recently, though a number of people have been running into trouble when trying to jam to their Spotify playlists, because the app refuses to scale properly to fit their TV screens.

Based on submissions from redditors, Spotify forum members, and its own testing, 9to5Google reports that Spotify isn’t scaling properly on a variety of Android TV set-top boxes, including the 4K Chromecast with Google TV and the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. Users are facing similar issues even on 1080p displays, suggesting the problem isn't tied to device resolution. The interface appears to be extremely zoomed in to the top left corner, and as a result, much of the UI is rendered off-screen and unusable.

It's unclear just how widespread this problem is, but it sure feels like more than a few isolated cases. Attempts have been made to fix things by clearing the app cache, reinstalling Spotify, and just simple power cycling, but nothing seems to deliver relief. That said, there are some workarounds.

If you’re unable to use the Spotify interface on your TV, but are signed in, you can use your smartphone linked to the same account to play music on your TV and its connected sound system remotely. You aren’t out of options if you’re signed out, either — just Chromecast your music to the TV without ever touching the Spotify app on the big screen. Another rather cumbersome fix entails changing the screen resolution in your TV’s settings menu. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be a lasting solution because an app refresh instantly causes the scaling to go haywire again.

Spotify and Google haven’t said anything yet about what's going wrong here or when we might hope to see it resolved. We'll update this article as soon as we have anything to share along those lines — hopefully, the wait shouldn’t be too long.