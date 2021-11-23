Something to listen to even when you can't watch

Streaming giant Spotify has been making changes and adding features like gangbusters this month. It has massively upgraded its charting service, started an expansion into audio books, pushed out Live Lyrics worldwide, and stopped shuffling albums by default. As if all that wasn’t enough for one month, now Spotify is announcing a new partnership with Netflix.

No, Spotify won’t be streaming Netflix programs on its platform — Netflix manages that just fine on its own. What Spotify will be doing is aggregating some of Netflix’s official content (playlists, soundtracks, and podcasts) in one place called the Netflix Hub (clever, right?).

So far this new destination doesn’t offer much that can’t already be found on Spotify. In fact, it doesn’t even list all the content from Netflix that is available. That’s not to say that this partnership hasn’t produced any new content: In honor of the release of the second part of the final season of Money Heist (La casa de papel), it’s released a Character Match Playlist quiz which matches you with a character from the show and creates a custom playlist (I got Denver’s Love & War Mixtape).

If you’ve been looking to extend the enjoyment of your favorite Netflix shows, the Netflix Hub is up and running now.

