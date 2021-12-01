Is it just me, or is every year flying by faster than the last?

Congratulations! We've almost made it to the end of this chaotic year, and that means it's time to start looking back on our 2021. If you've discovered a new guilty music pleasure, listened to a song you thought you wouldn't like but was actually a banger, or just stuck to the same twenty songs in your playlist, Spotify's 2021 Wrapped is here to remind you what your year sounded like.

Just like we've seen before, Wrapped offers a rewind of what you listened to throughout the year, whether that's songs, podcasts, or both. You can also see how many minutes of music you listened to. Unlike last year, there's no web hub — it's only available on the app. However, once you do get to the app, you'll find something very similar to 2020 Wrapped, with a personalized stories format for navigation. You'll see 13 pages with your most-listened-to songs from the year, your favorite artists, genres, and playlists. It's also a little more dynamic this time around, even going so far as to add "two truths and a lie" cards about your favorite playlists, songs, and podcasts — we all know Spotify knows you better than you know yourself.

There are also a handful of additional (and neat!) features. These include 2021: The Movie, which grabs some of your favorite songs to try and make a movie soundtrack of sorts specifically for you, and Your Audio Aura, which helps you "visualize your aura" based on your favorite music genres and moods. It also integrates with Spotify's Blend feature, introduced earlier this year, allowing you to see how your 2021 Wrapped compares with friends, families, and acquaintances.

As usual, we also get a few playlists. This year, we have your typical auto-generated offering based on your favorite songs of the year, called Your Top Songs 2021, and a similar one for the podcast experience. You also have curated, more general playlists based on what's been hot and trending.

Make sure to hop into Spotify to see your 2021 Wrapped section, so you can once again enjoy your faves.

