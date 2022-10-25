Halloween is truly a holiday for everyone. Whether you enjoy accosting strangers for candy or traipsing around graveyards hoping to spot ghosts, there's something for everyone. But we all know that spooky horror games are often the best way to spend our days during the buildup to Halloween.

So if you're terrified of small children or simply want a relaxing night in, here are the 12 best games to play as we inch ever closer to Halloween in the frightful year of 2022.

Limbo

One of the best platformers for Android, Limbo is the perfect way to spend your Halloween evening. Its haunting atmosphere is ideal for the day and compelling enough to keep you absorbed for the whole night. Limbo is the perfect game to play during Halloween for those who don't enjoy jump scares. But just because there are no jump-scares doesn't mean there aren't any frights, as the game is filled with unnerving imagery as you hunt down your missing sister. So if you're a fan of puzzle platformers, Limbo is just the ticket this Halloween season.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Why not go retro for Halloween? While it's not particularly scary, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a vampire-themed platformer that tasks you with hunting down Dracula, so the theme is certainly appropriate. Konami's classic game is easily a must-play, and it only takes around eight or nine hours to complete, which is perfect for an extended Halloween gaming session. Plus, it's got support for all the best Android controllers, ensuring you can play the title just as you remember, with spot-on tactile controls.

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Some of us prefer to counteract the spookiness of Halloween with cheery Disney films. But what if you could have both? Bendy and the Ink Machine is inspired by retro Disney films, ideal for nostalgic fans. However, its cheeriness is a facade, as these visuals only serve to amplify the horror. Play this if you want an original, casual horror game that keeps you hooked all day.

The Walking Dead: Season One

You can't get more Halloween than a zombie game. But while there are plenty of fantastic zombie games on Android, The Walking Dead's narrative design takes the cake. This adventure is ideal for people tired of the usual hack-and-slash zombie games. Season One of Telltale Games' classic will keep you hooked with its engaging story, precipitous cliffhangers, and branching narrative, which also means replayability. The game is split into five episodes, each purchasable within the app, leaving you to decide how much you want to spend and when.

Alien: Isolation

Out of all the sequels, prequels, and spin-offs, Alien: Isolation captures the essence of the classic movie the best, thanks to an awesome sound design and graphics that indeed look the part. Despite a predictable story, Alien: Isolation might be the best horror game on Android right now. Ideal for anyone who wishes to replicate the feeling of watching Alien for the first time, Alien: Isolation's clever AI means you'll never have the same experience twice as you duck and dodge throughout a creepy space station. Trust us; there's no horror experience like sitting in a cupboard paralyzed with fear. Play this if you truly want to scare yourself for Halloween.

DOOM

When it comes to classic games, why not return to DOOM for some nostalgic, demon-hunting, campy horror? The game may not be particularly scary, but this venerable hell-filled game is perfect for some lightweight Halloween fun as you gun down demons. That's not to say it's easy, but those looking for a fun rather than scary Halloween experience can't do much better than the first DOOM game.

Oxenfree

Inspired by classic 80s horror films, Oxenfree is a perfect choice if you can't decide between watching a Halloween movie or playing a video game. In this narrative-driven horror fest, your decisions change how Oxenfree's story progresses, so it plays like a typical adventure game, but it's the Goonies-like story that really drives this one. Despite being a Netflix Games exclusive that requires a Netflix membership to play, this is a fantastic horror adventure game for those who prefer narrative over jump scares.

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor does away with traditional horror tropes while retaining the suspense that makes this a must-play on Halloween. While it may seem quirky at first, the game slowly drags you into a creepy and terrifying hunt against your Neighbor. The AI learns from your every move, similar to Alien: Isolation, so expect to be up all night figuring out how to bypass the crafty AI to uncover the neighbor's secrets.

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's has you covered if you prefer jump-scare thrills on Halloween. There are a lot of sequels and spin-offs, including the clever AR game Special Delivery, but the original is a perfect entry point. While you're probably aware of the general theme of surviving five nights of horrific animatronic frights, you've got to experience Five Nights at Freddy's to truly understand how terrifying the game can be. Play this with some friends around for the best experience; it's a stone-cold killer.

Very Little Nightmares

The anticipated Android port of the original Little Nightmares is easily one of the best upcoming games for Android this year, but Very Little Nightmares is available now as a slick offshoot title, and it's a great game for Halloween. It's a puzzle adventure that serves as the prequel to Little Nightmares, where the game tasks you with exploring The Nest, a vast maze filled with dangerous traps. Puzzles and enemies abound, so be on your toes as you explore this cute but creepy world.

Distraint

Psychological horror is usually the realm of films, but Distraint captures this brand of horror perfectly. It's short, too, so perfect for your Halloween evening. Distraint's strength lies in its spectacular audio and visual design, paired with plenty of puzzles. Every element of the game is designed to amplify its horror, so expect to sit down and not get back up until you've completed this one in full. It's that gripping!

Stranger Things: 1984

Connecting the events of season 1 of the titular Netflix show, Stranger Things: 1984 is an action-adventure inspired by retro arcade games of years past. You'll control characters from the show as you explore the town of Hawkins and other locations, and each character offers their own abilities. It's not a particularly scary game, but those who enjoyed the show's brand of horror will be at home here; great for playing while rewatching the show.

There's a Halloween game for everyone

From the jump-scares of Alien: Isolation to the narrative psychological horror of Distraint, we can guarantee there's a game for you within today's Halloween game roundup. We also have a roundup of the best zombie games if you're looking for something more specific, but if you want to forgo horror altogether, try one of the best games on Android instead.