In recent months, Netflix has added plenty of titles to its catalog of subscriber-exclusive mobile games on Android and iOS. All of them may not be fan favorites, but some of them are quality games, and since they are tied to your Netflix subscription, they spare you from annoying advertisements and in-app purchases. Now, October is upon us, and Netflix is adding three more games to its catalog.

Netflix Games launched in November last year. It has since brought several indie titles to mobile, like the strategy game Into the Breach. Now, you can play Spiritfarer, Nailed It! Baking Bash, and Desta: The Memories Between on your Android or iOS device, all thanks to Netflix Games.

Spiritfarer

Like the name would lead you to believe, Spiritfarer is a relaxing and heartwarming game where you are Stella, a Spiritfarer with a boat that cares for spirits and ferries them into the afterlife. The journey won’t be smooth sailing, though. Netflix explains you need to run, jump, and glide through this reputable simulation game’s levels. You can use in-game items and gathered resources to upgrade your vessel and get gifts for your passengers. The game also offers options to customize your boat, Stella’s character, and the companion cat. Interestingly, this title supports game controllers as well.

Nailed It! Baking Bash

Another game Netflix brought to mobile this month is a time-limited virtual baking competition. You can challenge friends to a bake-off and see who creates the worst or best-looking cake. The game also offers a single-player mode that isn’t time-limited, so you can pour all your love into the cakes you make and get creative with all the tools at your disposal. Nailed It! Baking Bash has up to 10 cakes available to bake, and we expect more to arrive in due course.

Desta: The Memories Between

The third new Netflix Games title playable this October comes from the ustwo games — the developers behind Monument Valley. Desta: The Memories Between launched last week as a dreamscape strategy game for single players, where you mend broken relationships as the turn-based exploration progresses. The visuals appear to promise an engaging storyline with great artwork, and reviews confirm this to be true.

Which game will you play first?

All these titles are playable right now. All you need is a Netflix subscription and an Android or iPhone to install and play the above games. But it these new games don’t really interest you, take a moment to check out eight amazing Netflix Games alternatives.