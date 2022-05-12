The Google Pixel 6a is a worthy consideration for anyone looking for a great camera experience without breaking the bank. If you’ve already hit the pre-order button, you’re probably also thinking about how you will protect the device. Spigen has come prepared for the occasion with its signature range of protective cases and its handy range of MagFit accessories.

Spigen's Pixel 6a collection

Spigen has long been manufacturing cases for Google devices, and they’ve regularly made our roundups of best cases, including for the Pixel 6 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The cases offer solid drop protection, are tailor-made for the device, and look great. For the Pixel 6A, Spigen is offering its entire collection of cases and is introducing new colors to match up with Google’s quirkiness.

No matter the preferences, there’s something for everyone here; from the slim-yet-protective Liquid Air to the Tough Armor that’s made to take a drop or ten.

Spigen Liquid Air

The Liquid Air is the de facto choice if you’re looking for a slim case that doesn’t skimp out on protection. The case is made of shock-absorbing material and has raised edges to offer all-around protection to your phone. The back has the company’s signature geometric pattern that helps improve gripping and adds a visual flair. Spigen is adding a new midnight green colorway for the Pixel 6a for those who don’t fancy the standard black one.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

If you want to showcase the Pixel 6a’s original design, the Ultra Hybrid is the one to go for. Its transparent back lets you indulge in the phone’s colorway without risking protection – the shock-absorbing polycarbonate material helps protect the phone from drops. Spigen has preemptively used a blue resin treatment to prevent the case from yellowing and ensure that you still have a crystal clear view of what’s under.

Spigen Tough Armor

The Tough Armor is tailor-made for those who don’t want to stress about damaging their phone. The case has a dual-layer body and uses extreme impact foam to give you absolute peace of mind. Its built-in kickstand comes in handy while watching videos – no need to waste time finding things to prop your phone against! Even though the case offers solid protection, it’s not unwieldy, and the buttons are tactile.

Spigen is also releasing two new colors in addition to black. They are metal slate and midnight green.

MagFit Accessories

Spigen is also extending support for its MagFit accessories to the Pixel 6a via the OneTap Ring that can be installed on any of Spigen’s cases with the provided auto-alignment tool in a matter of seconds. The ring doesn’t add bulk and lets you enhance productivity in combination with the neat accessories that Spigen has to offer.

Valentinus Wallet

If you like traveling light, the Valentinus Wallet is a perfect addition that can snap on and off as you please. It can hold up to two cards, and there’s a slit at the bottom so you can push them out without fretting. The vegan leather adds a touch of class to the case – you can choose from two colors: a muted brown or black.

Smartfold Wallet

The Smartfold Wallet adds dollops of convenience to your day-to-day usage – it kills two birds with one stone. You can hold up two cards in the magnetic accessory (or even a bill or two if you want), but that’s not all. The cards are covered by a flip cover that also serves as a stand. You can mount your phone horizontally or vertically and even adjust the angle to find the position that fits your needs.

OneTap Magnetic Stand

The OneTap Magnetic Stand is a neat organization accessory to have on your work desk. The strong magnets can hold the phone both horizontally and vertically, and you can even adjust the surface angle. A neat addition is a small magnet at the back of the stand that can hold your wire when your phone’s not being charged.

You can’t go wrong with Spigen, which has been making some of the best smartphone cases on the market. Now, with the addition of the innovative MagFit ecosystem of products, it’s an even more compelling offering.

Spigen’s collection of cases for the Pixel 6 series is available to order starting from May 12, on Amazon and its website. You can check out the collection and the accompanying MagFit accessories here.

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

