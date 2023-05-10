If your heart is set on the Pixel 7a or Google's first foldable Pixel Fold, rejoice as these next-gen phones are expected to launch during Google I/O on May 10th. As always, Spigen is ready to make your Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold experience even more exciting with its essential Made for Google cases, MagFit accessories, and rugged designs for the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro.

Spigen Pixel 7a Series: unique, sleek, and Made for Google

Spigen focuses on creating cases and accessories that combine superior materials with precise craftsmanship. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are shining examples of this mission of perfection.

You'll find the same renowned protection and unique style of Spigen reflected in the classic Pixel 7a series cases.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Zero One: reflecting the Pixel 7a essence

Equally loved by Apple and Android fans, the Ultra Hybrid Zero One makes its debut in the Google Pixel series with the Pixel 7a and showcases your phone inside out.

You'll love it for the inner view of the components it offers without tearing up the Pixel 7a. The high quality and durable print gives your Pixel a striking appeal you will enjoy for years. And the perfect blend of materials protects your device from everyday knocks and falls. Undoubtedly, the Ultra Hybrid Zero One is what your Pixel 7a should sport for looks and protection that are second to none.

Spigen for Pixel Fold: awesomeness for Google's First Foldable

With many rumors and leaks surrounding it, the Pixel Fold has been a mystery that impatient fans have been waiting to unravel. Spigen has taken the lead with its technology and expertise and is ready with an awesome collection of cases for the Pixel Fold.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro: sharp-looking multi-layered protection

If you're looking for solid all-around protection with hinge coverage in a sleek form, the Slim Armor Pro is perfect for your Pixel Fold. You'll enjoy the proven dependability of Spigen's first case with hinge protection, a unique solution created back with the release of the Z Fold 2.

Plus, you'll appreciate the toughness of this case with multi-layered protection and extreme impact foam inserts for sudden and nasty bumps and falls. Moreover, the innovative Semi-Auto Sliding Tech makes the hinge cover seamlessly glide over the Pixel Fold's hinge, also doubling up as a firm grip for the Pixel Fold when it’s open.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid: long-lasting clarity

Ultra Hybrid is Spigen's clearest case and what you need to flaunt the original design of the Pixel Fold. Infused with Blue Resin for longer-lasting transparency, this Spigen case will let you enjoy your Pixel in all its bold glory.

Spigen Thin Fit: snug and super lightweight

If only the bare essentials matter to you, choose the Thin Fit for its minimalism. Super lightweight and slim, it offers a good grip, ensuring protection from everyday knocks and falls. Spigen's slimmest case, the Thin Fit fits so snugly on your Pixel Fold, you'll hardly notice it's there.

Spigen MagFit Collection for Pixel 7a: snap up new possibilities

Expand the possibilities of your Pixel 7a with Spigen's MagFit collection, which features magnetic accessories that snap onto your Pixel 7a Spigen case.

Attach Spigen's OneTap Ring with the EZ Fit auto-alignment tool and turn your Spigen case into a MagSafe-compatible one OneTap Ring with the EZ Fit auto-alignment tool and turn your Spigen case into a MagSafe-compatible case. Now you can simply snap any MagFit accessory onto the OneTap Ring and even enjoy wireless charging.

Spigen's SmartFold Cardholder lets you carry up to 2 cards with your Pixel 7a case while doubling up as a kickstand for easy viewing.

The OneTap Pro Stand is great for the office OneTap Pro Stand is great as a 360-degree viewing stand for your Pixel 7a that keeps your phone charged with the built-in MagSafe charger.

If you prefer a finger grip to carry your Pixel 7a, go for the O-Mag Ring. Fix this detachable ring on your Mag Safe case and slip a finger through it to carry the phone. You can even use it as a kickstand to view and enjoy.

Spigen for the Pixel ecosystem: sleek and stylish

Be it the Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, Spigen gives your Pixel lifestyle a sleek, seamless appeal while letting you enjoy what you love.

If the thrill of adventure takes you to rough places, go prepared with the Spigen Rugged Armor series. The matte black design with carbon fiber accents appeals to your rugged side while adding a more extreme look to your Pixel accessories. Arm your favorite Google Pixel Watch with Spigen’s proven Rugged Armor Pro, engineered to fit the watch precisely while giving solid scratch and shock protection. With your Pixel Watch safe, gear up your Pixel Buds Pro case with the tough Rugged Armor case that also sports a carabiner to take it everywhere.

If you prefer a crystal clear look, you can invest in the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Pixel Buds Pro. This transparent case offers lasting protection without losing its clarity.

Additionally, Spigen’s S354 Watch Charger for Pixel Watch makes it easy to organize charging. Designed for the original Pixel Watch charger, the stand’s non-slip pad securely grips onto any flat surface to keep the watch on display.

Spigen always keeps you connected to what's new and what's best. Be it bringing MagSafe accessories to the Pixel 7a or being geared up with Made for Google cases for Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold when they launch.

Crafted to protect and lend a sleek style you'll love to flaunt, Spigen's Pixel and MagFit collections are perfect to enhance your Pixel lifestyle.

