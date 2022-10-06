The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have just landed and they look exactly like something we want to have in our pocket right about now. The one thing we always stress about when we get a new phone is making sure to protect it from all the inevitable falls it will have to go through. Spigen came prepared for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro release and delivers a cool range of protective cases, as well as the MagFit range of accessories.

Spigen for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Made for Google

For many years now, Spigen has been working on protecting Google Pixel devices. We've seen how amazing it has done in the past with its Pixel 6a collection or the Spigen 2022 Samsung Galaxy ecosystem case lineup.

Spigen has a lot of options available for your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, and you'll need to place an order soon if you want the case to land just about when the new phone does. All cases feature the "Made for Google" certification, indicating they meet the devices' compatibility standards.

Spigen has prepared several cases for the Pixel 7 Series, so it just depends on what you're looking for.

If you're looking for a slim case for your new Pixel phone, Spigen has this cool navy blue case. Not only does it offer a sleek color, but it also has a triangular pattern that makes it stand out from the rest.

It’s also that pattern, combined with the side grips, that allows users to keep a good hold on their phone. Since we all know how slippery new smartphone models can be, this unique gripping technique will ensure your phone stays in your hands, instead of slipping onto the ground.

Buy on Amazon

There is no doubt, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come in some great colors. If you want to show off your personalized Pixel color choice, but still give it protection, then the Ultra Hybrid is your answer.

The Ultra Hybrid is made from a blend of clear materials that feature a minimal design. If you're steering away from clear cases because of yellowing, the polycarbonate back ensures the device's color shine through without any discoloration of the case itself.

Buy on Amazon

Does your phone take a lot of tumbles? Well, you don't have to worry about it if you cover your new Pixel 7 phone with the Spigen Rugged Armor. With its sleek, minimalistic vibe, Spigen’s Rugged Armor case offers a matte black, carbon fiber pattern with a slim, protective profile, that ensures your Pixel 7 stays safe.

Buy on Amazon

Spigen Protection for Pixel Family

Image Credit: Spigen Image Credit: Spigen

If you're always moving around, your Pixel Buds Pro earbuds need some protection. They may be quite sturdy, but there are only so many drops they can withstand. The Spigen Rugged Armor case has the signature carbon fiber pattern and features a carabiner to help keep your buds safe and secure. If black isn't really your color, The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Pixel Buds Pro offers a transparent and minimal design. The case looks cool and will remain so because that transparent case won't turn yellow.

Rugged Armor on Amazon

Ultra Hybrid on Amazon

Spigen MagFit Accessories

Image Credit: Spige Image Credit: Spigen

Spigen’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases are sleek and minimalistic, yet offer superior phone protection. However, if you’re left wanting more, then the MagFit range from Spigen is right for you. These magnetic accessories can be installed on any of the cases you can get with your new Pixel phone.

The OneTap Ring will instantly turn any Spigen case into a MagSafe compatible case. The metal bit comes with adhesive on the back and a guidance install tray that you simply center over your phone. One press later and the metal is glued to your phone. Pair it up with the ArcHybrid Mag portable charger, and you get yourself a way to wirelessly charge your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro.

If you want to ensure that you're not going to drop your phone, the O-Mag Ring will help you hold onto it better. Simply pop open the ring and place your finger through it to get a good grip on the phone. The same ring can also act as a kickstand for your phone.

The two things you need when you leave the house nowadays are your phone and your credit card. Well, Spigen has a super useful Rugged Armor Magnetic Wallet that can safely hold your credit card on the back of your phone. It can snap on and off as needed.

There's no way you can go wrong if you pick a Spigen case for your new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Adding in the innovative MagFit accessories allows you to further customize your phone case. Your phone will look sleeker than ever and it will be kept safe in case of any potential falls - what more can you ask for?

The Spigen Collections

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Collection

Pixel Buds Collection on Amazon

MagFit Collection on Amazon