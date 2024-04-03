Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C charger $8 $26 Save $18 A fantastic compact charger that offers up to 20W of power, making it great for smartphones, tablets, and accessories. While it typically retails for $26, it can now be had for far less, coming in at just $8 for a limited time. $8 at Amazon

There are a lot of different charging options on the market, but if you're looking for something compact and powerful, then this Spigen charger is going to be right up your alley. The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C charger delivers with up to 20W of power, making it perfect for smartphones and tablets, and its foldable plug, makes it the perfect companion when you're on the go.

Of course, what makes this charger even more attractive is the fact that it's now on sale for a great price. While this charger usually comes in at $25.59, it can now be had for far less, with a discounted price that knocks 69% off, dropping it down to just $7.99 for a limited time. So if you've been looking to upgrade your chargers, then you'll want to grab this one while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Spigen 20W ArcStation Pro GaN USB-C charger?

There's a lot to love when it comes to this 20W charger, offering plenty of power in an extremely compact size. This charger comes in at around 3.3cm tall and utilizes GaN technology to provide the best charging experience possible. You also get plenty of safety features, along with great charging efficiency that allows the charger to stay cooler during use.

While its 20W charging capacity is perfect for smartphones, you can also use this charger for tablets as well. Furthermore, you can also pair it with your favorite accessories too, making this a great option to charge all your favorite products. Of course, there is only one USB-C port on this adapter, so just keep that in mind.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with a Spigen product, as the company has been around for quite some time, and delivers high-quality accessories. Just make sure to pick it up while it's on sale because this is a deal you don't want to miss or pass up.