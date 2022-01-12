It's been two months since the last major update for PUBG Mobile, and so it's that time again to check out the latest content coming to the game. Update 1.8 begins its launch today, but it will continue to roll out over the next six days across the globe as new content is added. This odd and lengthy update period exists so that the game doesn't have to be taken offline to patch in the new content, so it would seem this will be the norm from now on. As for what's new, well, Spider-Man is in the game starting today, but only for a limited time; plus, there's a new Classic Mode map and a more secure matchmaking system, along with a litany of improvements. Let's dig in.

It appears that PUBG Mobile has been struggling with timely updates for several years now, so the 1.8 update is set to roll out over the next week. Starting today, Spider-Man can be found in the Classic Mode map Engrel, and you'll be able to find him there up to January 14th. On the 15th Spider-Man will move to the Classic Mode map Livik, and this themed mode will last until February 14th. In both modes, you'll get to fight alongside Spider-Man to take down a big baddie.

Beyond the addition of Spider-Man, fans can expect a new Classic Mode map called AfterMath that offers a post-apocalyptic theme set in the future. Mode selection improvements are also here, separating ranked and unranked modes (currently in beta). There's also a new supply shop in the Classic Mode, along with a new recall mechanic to recall your teammates.

Of course, what would a new update be without a new season? Starting on January 18th Cycle 2 Season 4 begins and will run until March 21st. This new season will indeed usher in Royale Pass Month 7, known as Royale Guard, which will run until February 17th. As expected, the pass will offer extra rewards, such as the Warrior Set, a themed M16A4, a DP28, a UZI, and a 2-seat motorcycle.

So there you have it. PUBG Mobile 1.8 begins its rollout today, and in order to keep the game online during this update process, new content will be added over the next six days. If you'd like to take a look at the full changelog, you can find it on PUBG Mobile's website, and if you'd like to simply jump in to take a look, just click on the Play Store widget below to install/update the game.

