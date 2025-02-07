Summary Spectrum Mobile just reached a notable mark of 10 million subscribers to its Verizon-based phone plans.

On top of 5G connectivity, it uses Wi-Fi hotspots from Spectrum cable internet users, enhancing coverage and bandwidth.

Spectrum also offers perks like Anytime Upgrade, repair cost reductions, and phone balance buyouts up to $2,500.

It's somewhat difficult to verify Spectrum Mobile's "fastest-growing mobile provider" claim. But after weathering multiple economic storms while its corporate developers looked for the right path forward, it seems to be doing OK. The recognizable, but not quite mainstay hotspot-supported MVNO just hit 10 million subscribers, and it's eager to let the world know it's alive and kicking.

Carrier 5G plus a little extra

The modern evolution of MVNOs

Modified from source: Unsplash

Spectrum Mobile operates primarily on the Verizon network, so there's little risk of dropouts anywhere near civilization. But MVNOs typically also see lower prioritization compared to a network's first-party carrier. The Charter-backed phone company takes a major aspect of the future of fixed wireless access — such as home broadband via 5G, without any wired connection — and runs with it.

In addition to Verizon 5G nodes, Spectrum Mobile utilizes the 5G hotspots located in the homes and business of most Spectrum cable internet users. That kind of distributed connectivity plays a big role in the future of 5G and 6G, even if it hasn't been standardized and widely adopted yet.

Naturally, Spectrum didn't implement this configuration out of the kindness of its heart; the extended connectivity mitigates some of the challenges 5G still has (especially when running on MVNO lines) while providing close to the same level of service as high-level carriers. In the right setting, you can get gigabit-class downloads, which is actually pretty impressive from a $40-per-month unlimited phone plan.

Spectrum also offers some interesting perks, like the Anytime Upgrade option available with the Unlimited Plus plan. It also works with consumers to lower repair costs in case of theft or broken displays. It even has enticing models in place, like existing phone balance buyouts of up to $2,500 if you switch from another provider to one of its three-line plans.

Like just about every worthwhile carrier, Spectrum is still a huge company that you should do your due diligence on before paying. But, according to recent user reports, it's finally left the customer service purgatory that its ancestor Time Warner Cable was known for. Reception and speed are excellent in most regions, and there's something to be said for a carrier offering an escape hatch from the "pay, upgrade, pay more, now wait" model that so many others embrace.

While tons of entrants in the race can make it hard to find the perfect plan for you or your family, more competition is almost always good for consumers in the long run.