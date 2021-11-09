Sparklite is an adventure game from 2019 that's often compared to the original Zelda titles, thanks to its top-down view and puzzle-filled dungeons. A similar whimsical style permeates the game, though it's a roguelike, where you'll make incremental advancement through the game's procedurally generated world. Death (called feinting in this game) is a constant, but the penalties aren't very harsh. This is what makes Sparklite an exceptional port that suits mobile play very well, and in celebration of the game's launch on Android, you can snag a copy for 30% off the retail price.

Sparklite's mobile launch trailer can be found above, and it offers a brief overview of the roguelike's gameplay. This is an action-adventure game, where you'll battle your enemies in real-time with a swipe of the sword, just like Zelda. Dungeons, of course, contain puzzles to solve and bosses to beat. The thing is since this is a roguelike, you're not going to beat the game in a single playthrough. No, you'll have to save up the currency you earn as you play in order to afford all of the fancy upgrades you'll need to advance past difficult enemies. It's a simple and familiar gameplay loop for a roguelike, and that's because it works well.

As for the controls, the touchscreen UI is plenty serviceable, where I had no trouble making my way through the first dungeon. Luckily, if you're not a fan of touch controls, controllers are supported, which means Sparklite is easily played on Chromebooks and tablets. Cloud saves are supported too, so you can easily pick up where you last left off no matter the device of choice. The game is free to install, with a trial up to the first titan (boss). If you like what you see, then you can purchase the game outright through a single in-app purchase currently priced at $4.99, which is 30% off the retail price (and $20 less than the Steam version).

So yeah, it makes sense that Playdigious is the publisher to bring Sparklite to mobile. After all, this is the same publisher that's launched games like Dead Cells and Northgard on the platform, one of the better publishers out there that offers premium games with the features gamers expect. So it's no surprise to see that Sparklite's mobile port stacks up to the rest. Not only is the game a steal at $5, but it also performs optimally (I played at 144FPS the entire time I tested the title). Oh, and the soundtrack is a banger. Plus, since Sparklite is a shorter roguelike that tops off at nine hours to beat the primary campaign, it suits mobile play well where you'll play in bite-sized sessions that won't wear out its welcome. So if you'd like to take a look for yourself, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget below.

