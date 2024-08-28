Key Takeaways No cell reception in emergencies? Elon Musk's Starlink might change that globally, for free.

Smartphones rely on cell towers - failed connection in unpopulated areas but Starlink can help.

Musk's Starlink enables global emergency services via satellites, contrary to Apple and Google's premium model.

During an emergency, your phone is only as good as the network it connects to. This means, that if you’re off the grid and in distress, there will be no way to contact emergency services for help. Sounds terrifying? Elon Musk might have just the thing for you with Starlink.

Smartphones today connect with each other and the internet via cell towers. The quality and bandwidth of the connection depend on many factors, but proximity and interference remain the top determinants of network reception. This works generally fine in urban or populated areas where cell tower density is high. But, as a corollary, it also means that cellular connectivity is non-existent in unpopulated or uninhabited regions.

In 2023, Apple became the first OEM to offer satellite connectivity on smartphones to allow users to connect with emergency services. Google followed suit recently with the Pixel 9 series, but the feature is yet to be rolled out. Code found in some Samsung apps has references to Emergency SOS via satellite as well and is expected to arrive with Android 15-based One UI 7.

An anti-OEM approach?

But, while Emergency SOS via satellite is literally life-saving, the implementation by smartphone companies is not going to be free, at least not for long. This defeats the purpose of the feature and could even be seen as a way to capitalize on someone’s desperation. Its efficacy also depends on satellite availability and coverage. SpaceX’s Starlink is about to solve all of these problems, as per a new claim by Musk on X.

Starlink is a subsidiary of SpaceX that offers global broadband connectivity via satellites, enabling users in even the most remote areas to have access to high-speed internet. As of today, it has more than 6,000 satellites in orbit — much higher than its rivals. Earlier this year, Starlink by SpaceX launched Direct to Cell service with T-Mobile, enabling texting, calling, and data across the globe on existing smartphones.

Looking at the impact of the product, SpaceX and T-Mobile requested the FCC to expedite license approvals to bring satellite SOS to all users in the US, even if they have not signed up for the service or don’t use T-Mobile. In a following comment, Elon Musk said that the service will be extended to all smartphone users worldwide for free. This means users across the world would be able to contact emergency services even when they are stranded.

To offer global emergency services access via satellites, Starlink will need approvals from every country individually. In many countries, satellite phones are banned or discouraged as they are impossible to track, making them ideal for illegal or terrorist activities. However, emergency SOS does not allow peer-to-peer connections in the same way as a phone call or text message — it only connects users with emergency services such as the police, fire department, ambulance service, etc. This distinction should logically make approvals easier.

"Can’t have a situation where someone dies because they forgot or were unable to pay for it." - Elon Musk

SpaceX’s approach is the opposite of Apple’s and Google’s, which offer satellite connectivity as a premium feature. Starlink’s broadband plans are priced slightly higher than conventional optic fiber plans, but are significantly easier to setup and are not limited by the providers’ coverage.