Summary Space Invaders: World Defense now has an indoor mode, allowing players to enjoy the game anywhere without the need for augmented reality.

The outdoor mode of the game still remains, offering a unique experience that adapts based on location and weather conditions using ARCore's APIs.

The introduction of the Indoor mode addresses user concerns about limited accessibility and allows players to enjoy the game in a variety of settings.

At this point, augmented reality games are no longer a niche, they're a staple for many gaming enthusiasts. But in those times when you don't feel like getting up and moving around, classic style games are still great for a lazy couch session. Thankfully, the recently released AR re-imagination of Space Invaders is now ready for all types of gamers after a new mode was just added.

Google's AR & VR team spilled the beans on Twitter about a significant update to the Space Invaders AR game made by Taito. Branded as Space Invaders: World Defense, the game's latest update features a fresh indoor mode. This means players no longer need the augmented reality setup to dive into the game. Now, defending planet Earth from pixelated invaders can happen anywhere, whether you're cozied up on your couch or waiting for a coffee at your local cafe.

However, for those still intrigued by the augmented reality aspect, fret not — the Outdoor mode with AR capabilities remains intact. This mode, as we previously reported, brings a unique twist. It doesn't just overlay invaders on your surroundings, the gameplay morphs based on your location and even the current weather conditions, thanks to the power of ARCore’s Geospatial and Streetscape Geometry APIs.

The release of Space Invaders in AR generated quite the buzz, but it also came with its share of challenges. Numerous users voiced their concerns about the game's limited accessibility. Perhaps the most common grievance was the game's restrictiveness, confining players to certain outdoor locations due to its reliance on the Geospatial API and Street View data. This made gameplay impractical for many, with some even drawing humorous comparisons to playing a real-life game of Frogger on the streets.

The decision to introduce an Indoor mode seems like a strategic and timely response to such feedback. By allowing gameplay without the AR feature, players are no longer bound by the constraints of geospatial data, ensuring that high-rises, balconies, or just your regular living room can become a battleground against the invaders. It's a clear nod from Taito to a gaming community that has treasured its franchise for decades.