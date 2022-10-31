A pair of truly excellent wireless earbuds with active noise canceling, and other popular features, are hard to find under $150. Just look at the $230 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Sony's $280 WF-1000XM4. But the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds by Anker have somehow managed to pull it off. They offer great ANC with a transparency mode, they sound awesome, and right now, they're just $100.

We reviewed these earbuds last December, and our takeaway was extremely positive. We scored them an 8.50 out of 10, noting that they gave earbuds almost double their price a run for their money. Highlights for us included great sound quality, solid battery life, and a surprisingly useful companion app. The ANC isn't industry-leading, but it's more than acceptable, especially given the price. It's nice that it works in mono mode (meaning you're using just one earbud), as that isn't always the case. The Liberty 3 Pro also support the high-def LDAC codec, meaning you can listen to Amazon Music HD and other compatible services with less compression loss.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Anker's new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro offer some of the best sound quality from a pair of wireless earbuds along with plenty of tip and wing options for even the most stubborn ear canals. With excellent ANC and decent call quality, better-than-average battery, and an app you'll actually want to use, the Liberty 3 Pros are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. With an IPX4 water resistance rating, these are not going to survive more than a passing rain shower or mild sweat session, but for everyone else, these are some of the best-sounding buds out there.

Where these Soundcore earbuds really shine, however, is customization. Included are 4 sizes of liquid silicon ear tips and flexible ear wing tips to ensure a secure and comfortable fit. Once fitted, you can move on to HearID, which is an equalization tool that analyzes the way you hear music in order to create a personalized sound profile. It sounds complex, but it's all done automatically, and it really does help improve the sound., and if the automatic process doesn't quite nail your tastes, the equalizer in the Soundcore app is surprisingly easy to dial in for maximum effect.

Today's $100 price tag matches an all-time low for the Liberty 3 Pro, and is more than 40% off the original price tag. Typically, you will see these bounce around between $125 and $150 on Amazon, but it's a lot less common to see them fall this low. Don't wait too long to take advantage of this early Black Friday deal.