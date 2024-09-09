Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Save 20% w/ on-page coupon $64 $85 Save $21 Anker's Soundcore Life Q30 headphones uphold the company's tradition of offering quality products at affordable prices. You get hi-res sound, 40-hours of battery life and Bluetooth Multipoint support for under $70. Note that today's deal is specifically on the black colorway (though all models are on sale) and you must clip the on-page coupon to get the full discount. $64 at Amazon

Buying great wireless headphones doesn't have to be a bank account-draining endeavor. There are plenty of solid options in the sub-$200 and even the sub-$100 category. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones fit into the latter segment, and like most Anker products, they offer a ton of value at that lower price point. You get advanced features like Bluetooth Multipoint support and customizable equalizer settings via the Soundcore app, as well as convenient features like noise cancelation, all for just $64 with today's deal. One of our favorite pairs of cheap wireless headphones just got even cheaper.

Why should you buy the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones?

There is a lot to like about the Soundcore Life Q30 headphones, but we can start with perhaps the most important characteristic of this sort of product: sound. The Q30 features 40mm drivers with highly-flexible silk diaphragms that reproduce booming bass and crisp highs for clear, full sound. That hi-res audio gets bolstered by advanced noise cancelation tech. It's a hybrid system that utilizes two noise-detecting microphones that pick up and filter out over 90% of low-frequency ambient sounds. You can choose from three modes: Transport for things like engine noise, Outdoor for wind and traffic sounds, and Indoor, to mute others talking around you. There is also a Transparency mode, for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings.

Another aspect of the Q30s we really like is the design. These were made with stealth and comfort in mind. They feature a dark, unassuming aesthetic (though there are brighter colorways), paired with a padded headband and ultra-soft protein leather earcups with memory foam. Combine this with the fact that they don't squeeze your head or apply strong pressure like you get with other noise-canceling options, and you can listen for hours without getting uncomfortable. Speaking of, the battery can last up to 40 hours with noise-canceling activated, and up to 60 hours without it. You also get fast charging, which gives you up to 4 hours of playback with just a 5-minute charge, and Bluetooth Multipoint support, which allows you to connect to multiple devices at once.

There are obviously better, much more expensive choices for those who don't consider price to be a major factor in your buying decision, but for everyone else, the Q30s are a great place to start. They offer solid sound, all-day comfort, and ample battery life. They are perfect for the office, daily commutes, solo study sessions, or long trips. There are going to be some trade-offs, but we think these headphones strike a great balance between price and performance—especially with today's discount.