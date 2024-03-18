Anker Soundcore Space A40 $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon has the Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds on sale for just $50 today. They offer impressive sound and ANC, up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, and support for LDAC, and other high-end features. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair of wireless earbuds at this price. $50 at Amazon

Anker built its reputation by delivering reliable, budget-friendly products in the mobile charging space, and its audio products are equally impressive. Take the Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds, for example. They feature highly detailed sound, customizable ANC that can reduce external noise by up to 98%, and up to 10 hours of battery life. They are also comfortable to wear, thanks to their smaller size and weight, and loaded with features. They're great for traveling and commuting, relaxing, or working out, and we like them a lot on sale for just $50.

Related Best cheap true wireless earbuds in 2024 These exceptional earbuds won't break the bank while still delivering quality

Why the Soundcore Space A40 should be your next wireless earbuds

Source: Anker

Typically, when you start looking at cheap wireless earbuds in the sub-$100 range, you immediately notice trade-offs. Maybe they sound good, but don't offer active noise-cancelling, or maybe they do have ANC, but they are bulky and uncomfortable. Or maybe they sound good and have ANC, but they don't have higher-end features like support for hi-res audio, etc. That's just not the case with the Space A40 buds. They are extremely well-rounded, with few forced compromises, and you certainly won't regret buying them at the current 50% discount.

The A40 utilize Anker's HearID Sound 2.0 technology, which analyzes how your ears hear music to create a custom sound profile built just for you. Add to that the 5 different silicone ear tips included to give you a more custom fit, LDAC (hi-res audio) support, and the aforementioned adaptive ANC, and you get a crisp, clear sound usually reserved for more expensive headphones. Additional features include a transparency mode for when you need to stay aware of your surroundings, multipoint connection for connecting to two devices at the same time, 6 built-in microphones for crystal clear call quality, and wireless charging. The earbuds are also rated IPX4 water-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym or while doing yard work, and have a fast-charging feature that gets you an extra 4 hours in just 10 minutes.

There really isn't much else to say here, except these are really solid headphones for the money, and you'd be hard-pressed to find better options in this price range. Be sure to grab the Anker Soundcore Space A40 wireless earbuds for $50 while you still can.