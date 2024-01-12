Anker Soundcore AeroFit Open-Ear Headphones $80 $130 Save $50 These Soundcore AeroFit open-ear headphones are great for cycling, sports and situational awareness. They don't totally block your ear canal, allowing you to stay more aware of your surroundings, and they don't put pressure on your ears the way other headphones do. They're lightweight, waterproof, and right now they are on sale for $80. $80 at Amazon

If you have smaller ear canals, or find other in-ear or over-ear headphones to be uncomfortable, you might want to check out a pair of open-ear headphones like the AeroFit from Soundcore. Anker's Soundcore makes some of our favorite wireless earbuds, and we like the AeroFit for those that are looking for comfortable sound at an affordable price. The on-ear design features hooks that go around your ears, so you don't have to jam the tips in your canals, they offer balanced and clear sound, and with today's deal you can grab a pair at $50 off.

Why you should buy the Soundcore AeroFit open-ear headphones

Again, comfort is one of the main selling points here, and if you've ever had an uncomfortable pair of over-ear headphones that squeezed your head like a vice, or earbuds that irritated your inner ear, you know how big of a difference this can make. The AeroFit uses robust ear hooks to hold the earpieces in place, at the edge of your ears, delivering clear sound without totally blocking your canals. This prevents in-ear sweat build up, which can lead to rashes and other complications, and it also lets in more ambient sound, so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

These headphones check other important boxes as well. The composite drivers with titanium-coated domes deliver well-balanced audio, and the 4 built-in microphones utilize AI noise reduction tech for better call quality. The AeroFit also support Multipoint Bluetooth connections, meaning you can quickly switch between two devices using the Soundcore app, and the IPX7 waterproof rating means you can wear these to the gym or in light rain with little worry. Battery life may be the most impressive feat, though, as they get up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge. That's nearly double what many of the budget earbuds offer, and it goes up to 42 hours with the included charging case.

These obviously aren't going to be for everyone. If your current in-ear or over-ear headphones are perfectly comfortable, and you really enjoy full sound with high-end ANC, you should probably look elsewhere. But for anyone open to trying a different kind of headphone design that may provide more comfort and awareness while commuting or hitting the gym, these are definitely worth checking out. Be sure to take advantage of this deal on the Soundcore AeroFit while you still can.