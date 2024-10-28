Anker Soundcore A30i $20 $50 Save $30 With the Anker Soundcore A30i you're getting a powerful and portable set of wireless earbuds at the lowest price they've ever seen. $20 at Amazon

The cost of many of the best wireless earbuds is often more than many people want to spend, and if you're one of those people we'd like to direct your attention toward the Anker Soundcore A30i wireless earbuds. Amazon has them at an all-time low price of $20 right now, which is a 60% markdown from their regular price of $50. They come in a variety of colors, with each color seeing this $20 sale price. Amazon has the Soundcore A30 earbuds listed as a limited time deal, so act quickly to ensure you don't miss this one.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore A30i wireless earbuds

Source: Anker

When purchasing a set of budget earbuds there may be some concern that you're missing out on audio quality. Anker has long been making quality yet low-priced accessories, and it steps up with its Soundcore earbuds lineup. In our Soundcore A20i review we noted that the earbuds produce big sound at a small price, and with the A30i being part of the same Soundcore family, you can expect a similar experience here.

In addition to cranking out some powerful sound, the Soundcore A30i have noise-canceling capabilities. In fact, these noise-canceling capabilities have some smarts to them, with the A30i able to utilize adaptive algorithms to auto-adjust the level of noise-cancellation for your environment. This can come in handy if you bounce from place to place, as the earbuds will recognize such and adjust accordingly.

Portability is pretty much a given when it comes to wireless earbuds, but these tiny, lightweight earbuds are designed with optimal ergonomics and a virtually weightless feeling in mind, which should make long, on-the-go listening sessions more comfortable. The Soundcore A30i also offers a unique case design that's long and slender, as compared to the more common short and stocky cases most wireless earbuds tuck away in.

This charging case can provide 11 hours of battery life in addition to the four hours the earbuds themselves can provide. Whether you're looking for a set of headphones for around the house or for keeping with you wherever you go, the Anker Soundcore A30i wireless earbuds are a budget set. And if the standard $50 price tag wasn't cheap enough, they've now hit an all-time low price of just $20 for a limited time.