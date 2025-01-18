Generative AI has rapidly advanced. AI-generated images are now photorealistic, and generative AI tools are integrated into compact Android phones. However, AI-generated videos have lagged behind AI-generated images in quality. OpenAI's Sora aims to bridge this gap, setting a new benchmark for AI-generated videos. This guide provides an overview of Sora and its key features.

The story and inspiration behind Sora

Sora, introduced by OpenAI in February 2024 and launched publicly in December 2024, is an AI model that generates videos from text descriptions. Available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, Sora's name (a Japanese word meaning "sky") reflects its limitless creative potential.

The development team, including researchers Tim Brooks and Bill Peebles, chose this name to represent the model's vision. OpenAI describes Sora as a step toward creating AI systems that understand, simulate, and interact with the physical world.

Breaking down Sora's hybrid modeling process

Sora uses a hybrid approach combining diffusion modeling and transformer networks. The process begins with random noise, akin to static on a TV, which is gradually refined into detailed video frames. The transformer network handles spatial and temporal complexities, such as varying video durations and resolutions.

This hybrid design leverages transformers for layout and composition, while diffusion models add textures and fine details. Building on DALL·E and GPT advancements, Sora also employs a recaptioning technique that generates detailed captions for visual training data, improving its ability to follow user instructions when creating videos.

What Sora's video editing suit can do

Sora offers a suite of tools designed to facilitate video editing and storytelling. Here's an overview of Sora's features.

Remix

Modify elements of existing videos while preserving the core narrative. Adjust colors, replace backgrounds, and tweak visuals to align with themes or creative goals.

Close

Recut

Trim or extend video segments for precise pacing and flow. Select key moments, and Sora generates seamless additional footage to bridge gaps.

Loop

Create repeating video clips for continuous playback. Adjust the start and end frames, and Sora ensures smooth transitions with additional frames if needed.

Storyboard

Plan every video detail using a timeline and action-sequencing tool. Caption cards serve as a narrative workspace, and the timeline shows the event sequence. Proper spacing between storyboard cards is essential. Cards placed too close can result in jarring cuts, while too much spacing adds unintended details.

Blend

Merge two videos into a single composition, combining visual elements, colors, or styles. Use the curve tool to control how clips influence the final result over time.

OpenAI's approach to managing safety in Sora

Sora introduced ethical, safety, and societal challenges. Its ability to generate highly realistic videos from text prompts raises concerns about deepfakes. These videos contribute to misinformation and damage trust in digital content. There's also an ethical problem with unauthorized depictions of people since they pose a privacy risk and psychological harm.

To address these concerns, OpenAI implemented multiple safety measures. According to its system card, Sora is subject to strict content restrictions. It blocks videos featuring extreme violence, explicit material, hateful imagery, and the unauthorized use of intellectual property or celebrity likenesses. It also limits depictions of real people to reduce impersonation risks. Transparency measures include visible and invisible watermarks (C2PA metadata) on generated videos.

Despite OpenAI's precautions, Sora is unavailable in the UK, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area due to legal barriers. OpenAI is actively working to resolve these issues.

Sora's Limitations

Sora has Pro and Plus subscription plans. The Pro plan, priced at $200 per month, comes with 10,000 credits for up to 500 videos per month, with a maximum video duration of 20 seconds and resolution of up to 1080p. The Plus plan costs $20 per month and offers 1,000 credits for up to 50 videos, with a 5-second video limit and a resolution capped at 720p. According to users, actual usage often falls short of advertised limits and depends on video editing parameters.

From a technical perspective, Sora struggles with accurate physics and movement. It performs well with basic actions like walking but fails complex movements such as dancing or gymnastics. Object interactions can be inconsistent. Subjects sometimes shift unnaturally or disappear. Like image models, achieving optimal results requires iterative prompt refinement.