Google lets you test drive upcoming Android releases and Feature Drop for Pixel phones through its Android beta program. This is a great way to try out new features before their public release and provide feedback to the company about them. Now, the company intends to launch a similar "Wear OS Beta Program" for the Google Pixel Watch, letting you beta test major updates for the wearable before its public launch.

9to5Google spotted references to the "Wear OS Beta Program" in Google's Android beta page source. The references mention the Bluetooth and LTE variants of the Pixel Watch, indicating the beta would be only for the company's smartwatches. While not mentioned in the source, the beta program could be for the upcoming Wear OS 4 update. Presumably, the process for joining the beta for the Pixel Watch would be similar to Pixel phones.

Announced at I/O 2023, Google has so far revealed that Wear OS 4 will introduce a new Watch Face Format, a native backup and sync tool, and many power and battery life optimizations. There are likely more changes planned that Google is yet to announce formally. Based on Android 13, the OS will debut this fall and could bring Material You to the best Android smartwatches.

Interestingly, Samsung is already running a Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch beta program for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series in the US and South Korea. The update will apparently release at the end of this month or in early August alongside the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Google may start the public beta testing of Wear OS 4 around the time Android 14 drops. This would give the company enough time to iron out all the bugs before the OS presumably debuts alongside the Pixel Watch 2 in October 2023.